 
Login / Register Subscribe Now
Welcome on Board Flight FE - Destination the Home Office
Welcome on Board Flight FE - Destination the Home Office
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome onboard Flight #FE with the se...

Read more

Employers stepping up to support young people #LearninginLockdown
Employers stepping up to support young people #LearninginLockdown
Over the last three years, employers have supported young pe...

Read more

International partnerships to create opportunity in the post-coronavirus world
International partnerships to create opportunity in the post-coronavirus world
We are living in challenging times and there is no doubt tha...

Read more

Making a commitment to be held accountable for meaningful change
Making a commitment to be held accountable for meaningful change
@CityandGuilds Groups's very own interpretation of the ...

Read more

The importance of Resilience - Is Self-Isolation The Real Test?
The importance of Resilience - Is Self-Isolation The Real Test?
On Friday March 20th 2020, like many other educational estab...

Read more

Universities must equip their students to operate in a data-driven business landscape
Universities must equip their students to operate in a data-driven business landscape
As we enter a new decade, it’s truer than ever that data wil...

Read more

How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships delivery and the End Point Assessment process?
How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships delivery and the End Point Assessment process?
How has world of #remote education delivery changed, but sti...

Read more

Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to COVID 19
Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to COVID 19
#LoveOurColleges - Colleges sit between students and employe...

Read more

Welcome on Board Flight FE - Destination the...
Employers stepping up to support young people #LearninginLockdown...
International partnerships to create opportunity in the post-coronavirus...
Making a commitment to be held accountable for...
The importance of Resilience - Is Self-Isolation The...
Universities must equip their students to operate in...
How will the diffusion of innovation change Apprenticeships...
Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to...

FE Voices

Colleges have a civic responsibility to support our community in any way we can

@BordersCollege – at the heart of the Borders community: Reflections on the current COVID-19 crisis At Borders College, we pride ourselves on being a cornerstone of our community and in these extraordinary times, I have never...

The Quality of Home Learning is More Important Than How Lessons are Delivered

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation

@EducEndowFoundn publishes new evidence review and package of resources to help schools and parents make the most of opportunities for online #HomeLearning  Pupils can learn through remote teaching, but there are some key steps to take to...

Sector News Latest

5,000 apprentices – and counting!

Emma Hardy MP, Shadow Minister for Universities

Universities need to be saved from bankruptcy during this crisis

Briefing note published on student accommodation during pandemic

How have universities and other higher education providers managed student accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic?

emlyon business school launches esports academic credits

North Kent College places 2nd in the National League Tables

Former Student Transitions to Police Force

Former Henley College Student Transitions to Police Force

Samantha Hurley, Operations Director at APSCo

SCHOOLS IGNORING GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTION ON PAYING SUPPLY TEACHERS

Richard Brabner, Director of the UPP Foundation

UPP Foundation awards £100,000 of new grants to tackle pressing issues in HE

Featured Articles

Colleges have a civic responsibility to …

Apr 22, 2020 / FE Voices

@BordersCollege – at the heart of the Borders community: Reflections on the current COVID-19 crisis At Borders College, we pride ourselves on being a cornerstone of our community and in these extraordinary times, I have never been more cognisant of our civic responsibility to support our community in any way we...

Video and Podcasts

Grading in 2020 - information for studen…

Apr 16, 2020 / FE Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjhzvVOai8w Information for students expecting GCSE, AS or A level results in summer 2020. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/ofqual

View all videos

Home Learning

New partnership helps workers become par…

Apr 21, 2020 / Home Learning

#LearninginLockdown - Distance learning experts @OpenStudyColl joins with recruitment firm to offer exclusive discounts to new students in light of current #coronavirus pandemic  A new partnership to help workers seeking to become part of the national healthcare effort to fight Covid-19 and support the country during its recovery and beyond, has been launched...

Sector News

5,000 apprentices – and counting!

Apr 22, 2020 / Sector News

@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th apprentice. As the country continues to face the Covid-19 crisis, it’s entirely fitting that this landmark placement is in the health care sector. The learner in question is Menuka Basnet, Health Care Assistant for Nottingham Universities Hospitals NHS Trust. Menuka follows a...

FE Events

View All Events

Details
Hits: 683
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#LearninginLockdown - Distance learning experts @OpenStudyColl joins with recruitment firm to offer exclusive discounts to new students in light of current #coronavirus pandemic 

A new partnership to help workers seeking to become part of the national healthcare effort to fight Covid-19 and support the country during its recovery and beyond, has been launched by two award-winning Birmingham businesses.

Distance learning provider Open Study College this week announced a new partnership with SimkissGuy Recruitment, which will support the firm in its bid to help people wishing to take up new roles in non-clinical frontline healthcare positions.

The partnership also extends to a longer-term relationship with the specialist recruitment firm, which will see the businesses work closer than ever to support Open Study College students to secure their dream roles in a multitude of sectors. 

This announcement comes just a short time after SimkissGuy Recruitment launched its new specialist division, which uses its business expertise to find suitable candidates wishing to help the effort and provide much needed non-clinical frontline healthcare professionals across the Midlands during this critical period in time.

As businesses with a shared supportive ethos, and a business relationship history for the last couple of years, this was a perfect opportunity for the two businesses to join forces to give support to job seekers wishing to diversify and follow a new career path, particularly in the healthcare sector during this time.

Samantha Rutter, CEO and co-founder of Open Study College, said:

“As a family business we always seek to support our students, partners and colleagues in every way possible. Therefore, during these very unusual times it is great that we have been able to support people wishing to change direction and become part of our healthcare workforce, who are all doing such an amazing job keeping the country going.

“By offering SimkissGuy Recruitment candidates £50 off any of our courses we hope that those seeking a new role or who are successful in a new position, can fully equip themselves with the best knowledge in order to succeed in their new venture.

“We already have a long-standing relationship with SimkissGuy Recruitment and it’s been great that we have been able to mobilise this partnership so quickly – particularly remotely! But it’s also a testament to how both our businesses have been able to adapt in the current situation whilst also still continuing to keep our students and candidates at the heart of what we do.”

The two businesses have also launched a long-term partnership to refer students studying within certain sectors onto the specialist teams at SimkissGuy Recruitment, who can then support them in the next steps of their career journey.

Advertisement

Samantha added: “We’re committed to supporting our students throughout their journey and this wider partnership will really help our students based in the West Midlands follow their dreams.”

Rebecca Simkiss, co-founder of SimkissGuy Recruitment, said:

“At SimkissGuy Recruitment we are incredibly proud of the long-standing partnerships we build with our clients, and our relationship with Open Study College is a great example of this. As businesses we work with people who are ambitious and keen to invest in their careers, whether looking for professional development in their next job, or undertaking additional learning and qualifications in order to help them do so.

“These shared values of putting people at the heart of what we do, whilst giving them the tools and resources needed to help them excel, means that a partnership between us made complete sense, not just as part of the launch of our healthcare division but to offer the support to many more job seekers who have already started their journey to achieve their goals.”

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4458)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page