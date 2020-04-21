#LearninginLockdown - Distance learning experts @OpenStudyColl joins with recruitment firm to offer exclusive discounts to new students in light of current #coronavirus pandemic

A new partnership to help workers seeking to become part of the national healthcare effort to fight Covid-19 and support the country during its recovery and beyond, has been launched by two award-winning Birmingham businesses.

Distance learning provider Open Study College this week announced a new partnership with SimkissGuy Recruitment, which will support the firm in its bid to help people wishing to take up new roles in non-clinical frontline healthcare positions.

The partnership also extends to a longer-term relationship with the specialist recruitment firm, which will see the businesses work closer than ever to support Open Study College students to secure their dream roles in a multitude of sectors.

This announcement comes just a short time after SimkissGuy Recruitment launched its new specialist division, which uses its business expertise to find suitable candidates wishing to help the effort and provide much needed non-clinical frontline healthcare professionals across the Midlands during this critical period in time.

As businesses with a shared supportive ethos, and a business relationship history for the last couple of years, this was a perfect opportunity for the two businesses to join forces to give support to job seekers wishing to diversify and follow a new career path, particularly in the healthcare sector during this time.

Samantha Rutter, CEO and co-founder of Open Study College, said:

“As a family business we always seek to support our students, partners and colleagues in every way possible. Therefore, during these very unusual times it is great that we have been able to support people wishing to change direction and become part of our healthcare workforce, who are all doing such an amazing job keeping the country going.

“By offering SimkissGuy Recruitment candidates £50 off any of our courses we hope that those seeking a new role or who are successful in a new position, can fully equip themselves with the best knowledge in order to succeed in their new venture.

“We already have a long-standing relationship with SimkissGuy Recruitment and it’s been great that we have been able to mobilise this partnership so quickly – particularly remotely! But it’s also a testament to how both our businesses have been able to adapt in the current situation whilst also still continuing to keep our students and candidates at the heart of what we do.”

The two businesses have also launched a long-term partnership to refer students studying within certain sectors onto the specialist teams at SimkissGuy Recruitment, who can then support them in the next steps of their career journey.

Samantha added: “We’re committed to supporting our students throughout their journey and this wider partnership will really help our students based in the West Midlands follow their dreams.”

Rebecca Simkiss, co-founder of SimkissGuy Recruitment, said:

“At SimkissGuy Recruitment we are incredibly proud of the long-standing partnerships we build with our clients, and our relationship with Open Study College is a great example of this. As businesses we work with people who are ambitious and keen to invest in their careers, whether looking for professional development in their next job, or undertaking additional learning and qualifications in order to help them do so.

“These shared values of putting people at the heart of what we do, whilst giving them the tools and resources needed to help them excel, means that a partnership between us made complete sense, not just as part of the launch of our healthcare division but to offer the support to many more job seekers who have already started their journey to achieve their goals.”