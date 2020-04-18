 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Universities must equip their students to operate in a data-driven business landscape

Details
Hits: 1170

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Kevin Hanegan, Chief Learning Officer at Qlik

As we enter a new decade, it’s truer than ever that data will continue to shape all of our decision making.

Whether in our politics or our businesses, the winners in our new world will be the ones who can innovate and create value using a data-driven approach.

Being data literate will affect the productivity and efficiency of an organisation and so it is no surprise that businesses of all sizes are turning to universities to equip graduates to handle data before they reach their desks.

So what exactly is data literacy and why should it be at the heart of university curricula?

Data literacy is the ability to read, write and communicate with data in context. Nearly every business deals with a large amount of data and, as graduates enter the workplace, it should not be taken for granted that data literacy is something that develops throughout their career.

The United Kingdom is currently facing a critical skills gap when it comes to data literacy. Many businesses are struggling to achieve the digital transformation expected in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, simply because their staff aren’t equipped to turn raw mounds of data into ready-to-use insights. Our own recent research in partnership with Accenture found that only 17% of UK employees felt they were fully prepared to use data effectively in their current role. As the UK faces political and economic uncertainty, businesses need to be operating at their most competitive, in order to combat any disruption in the coming months and years.

But ultimately, who is responsible for ensuring people are able to handle data in their professional lives?

Certainly, businesses themselves should be investing in their workforce and unlocking and encouraging the ability to handle data, but the responsibility also lies with those who are training the next generation of employees before they even enter the world of work. We conducted a global study into data literacy levels and found that across the world, only 21% of 16 to 24-year-olds are data literate, suggesting schools and universities are failing to ensure students have the skills they need to enter the working world.

Yet, it’s not just students who should be equipped with the tools necessary to learn how to harness data, it is the teaching staff too. In order for the next generation of graduates to understand and appreciate data literacy, they need to be taught by people who have the skills already in place. The need for data analysis skills is important in today’s working world but this is a relatively new requirement.

Universities are becoming aware of the growing importance of data literacy though and some are taking decisive action to help prepare their students adequately. A good example of this, is Birmingham City University (BCU). Their Graduate+ award framework includes the Qlik Academic Program, which gives students free analytics software and learning resources. As a result, students are equipped with the skills to read, work with, analyse and argue with data before even entering the workforce.

This is just an example of the ways to set young people up to successfully interact with the data and it is key that global education systems recognise and adapt to empower students of today to become data literate.

Action must be taken as data literacy will only continue to rise in importance and companies and organisations will come to rely on data more and more when it comes to informing decision-making. It is crucial then that higher education institutions are helping to create a new wave of employees who have the autonomy over how they use data in their jobs and reap its rewards. Embracing the opportunity now will give companies an advantage as we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution and battle with an economic and business environment characterised by uncertainty.

Advertisement

Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to COVID 19
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - Colleges sit between students and employers. As the
The Value of Apprenticeships
Featured Article
Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Talent at MyKindaFuture, the leadi
Coronavirus â€“ The New Normal & How To Work With It!
Featured Article
Shaken not Stirred â€œSo â€“ What Next?â€Is it too early to think pos

Kevin Hanegan, Chief Learning Officer at Qlik

You may also be interested in these articles:

Colleges as Civic Anchors in the response to COVID 19
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - Colleges sit between students and employers. As the
The Value of Apprenticeships
Featured Article
Simon Reichwald, Strategic Lead for Talent at MyKindaFuture, the leadi
Coronavirus – The New Normal & How To Work With It!
Featured Article
Shaken not Stirred “So – What Next?”Is it too early to think pos
Remote End-point Assessments During Covid-19: 7 Key Points for End-point Assessment Organisations to Consider
Featured Article
Are you an End-point Assessment Organisation #EPAO exploring how to co
Turning the exam tanker around
Featured Article
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought far-reaching change at an unpreceden
Data is key to providing the transparency and insight to drive better decision-making
Featured Article
Women CEOs: Fighting For RepresentationThis month marks the third annu
No Paradise at Present - We are in the midst of crisis and everyone is examining life differently
Featured Article
It's a Wednesday afternoon and I am sat in my study penning this artic
We need to close the digital skills gap to keep Britain’s future bright
Featured Article
The younger generation is both criticised and congratulated for their
Furloughed Staff and New Apprentices
Featured Article
There are apprenticeship providers out there that are I believe trying
Protecting student success through flexible learning
Featured Article
These are unprecedented times. As we continue to deal with the extraor
#LevelUp FE - Remote learning offers an opportunity for rural FE colleges
Featured Article
Recently we’ve been examining the challenges that rural pupils face
Education Post Corona: An Unprecedented Answer To FE Woes?
Featured Article
I keep hearing the word unprecedented .. ad nauseum.And education is c

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4378)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page