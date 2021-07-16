 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Teachers are the single biggest influence on whether learners realise their ambitions of progressing to higher levels of study or employment

Details
Hits: 574
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Cerian Ayes, National Head of Technical Education, Education and Training Foundation

In praise of the class of 2021 

Evidence shows that teachers are the single biggest influence on whether learners realise their ambitions of progressing to higher levels of study and/or employment in industry sectors of their choice.

Good teaching and training, that embeds impartial, high-quality careers education, information, advice, and guidance, is essential to ensuring positive learner outcomes. It is also crucial to the successful implementation of the government’s technical education reforms, which in turn will underpin our ability to build back better, stronger, and greener, following the UK’s exit from the European Union and the Covid-19 pandemic.

This month the Education and Training Foundation is celebrating the achievements of forty-nine individuals who will play a part in that building back, the initial teacher education graduates from our SET for Teaching Success and Further Forces programmes. They have completed their training in exceptional and unprecedented circumstances.

For many of these individuals, their first experience of teaching and training and facilitating learning was remotely, through online and blended delivering modes, with the need to be continually updating their subject knowledge and skills, pedagogies, and practice in the context of the evolving educational landscape and local, regional, and national priorities.

They have engaged actively as dual professionals in their initial professional development – also delivered remotely over periods of time – and with their wider continuing professional development, in a sector new to them, whilst working to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and their local learning communities. They have updated their subject knowledge, improved their use of technology, and engaged with Industry Insight activity, taking placements in industry, so that they could provide a clear line of sight to work for their learners, to ensure their work-readiness.

A steep learning curve

The trainees have experienced a steep learning curve, but they have been supported by the Education and Training Foundation and its delivery partners. They have embraced the opportunities offered by that support in various ways, utilising the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform to improve their skills in the use of technology, undertaking subject specialist CPD through our T Level Professional Development offer, and updating their professional practice with our Apprenticeship Workforce Development programme.

These trainees are part of an England-wide ITE community of practice, participating in the ETF’s regional networks and sharing effective practice both within their organisations and with the wider sector, and the contribution they will make to the FE sector workforce as qualified technical teachers of Science, Engineering, Technology, and wider technical subject specialist areas will be hugely significant. They join the profession at a time when excellent teaching that is industry informed and relevant has never been more important, with the government’s landmark technical education reforms relying on the kind of skills and experience they bring.

Learning support assessment â€“ is this the end of generic assessment?
Exclusive Articles
Last week saw the ESFA publish the clarification version of the 2021/2
World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nationsâ€™ climate
Disadvantaged pupils benefit most from meeting relatable work role models
Exclusive Articles
New @Edu_Employers report shows the positive impact of meeting relatab

Ensuring those reforms help people of all ages gain the skills they need to secure good jobs, improve their life chances and contribute to the country’s educational and economic recovery will be all-important, and these new colleagues’ relationships and partnerships with employers will pay dividends for their learners.

Industry Insight placements

That’s why the ETF has supported them to build those relationships through activities such as Industry Insight placements. These activities do more than just aid relationship building of course; they also raise their awareness of how technology is transforming and shaping current work practices and increase understanding of the skills needed by industry.

Reflecting on those kinds of experiences is crucial, because doing so identifies the value of building genuine opportunities for two-way street working with employers, that enables co-curriculum planning, design, and delivery, with the ultimate aim of growing the local talent pipeline and succession planning with businesses to increase skills and productivity and contribute towards a sustainable local economy.

The need for education and industry to be working closer together to ensure we have curricula fit for purpose, designed with intent, that will be delivered to high standards, is well recognised. The FE White Paper, Skills for Jobs, highlighted the need for ITE system reform to realise the ambition of having a strong, resilient, and responsive FE and Training system in England, and an FE sector workforce that is recognised as good or outstanding, capable of delivering world-class teaching and training. Employers are integral to writing the standards for the Level 5 Learning and Skills Teaching Apprenticeship, outlining the knowledge, skills, behaviours and competencies that would be expected of competent teachers.

That ambition is laudable, but of course it is actions rather than words that really matter, and it was therefore very positive to see the Department for Education back its aspirations for teacher recruitment, retention and development from the White Paper with the announcement of FE Professional Development Group Funding in June.

Momentum is gathering, and the FE sector will be central to education and economic recovery.

There is cohesion amongst policy makers, stakeholders, FE providers and employers, who are all agree that collaborative partnership working will be the only way to achieve goals. There is also a growing understanding that quality education has an important part to play in achieving sustainable development goals and that FE has a major contribution to play in making that happen.

The focus now must be on developing the skills of all people, identifying what individuals can do rather than what they cannot, and utilising their skills and talents to build a better future. Our newly qualified colleagues couldn’t have joined us at a more crucial time.

Cerian Ayes, National Head of Technical Education, Education and Training Foundation 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning support assessment – is this the end of generic assessment?
Exclusive Articles
Last week saw the ESFA publish the clarification version of the 2021/2
World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nations’ climate
Disadvantaged pupils benefit most from meeting relatable work role models
Exclusive Articles
New @Edu_Employers report shows the positive impact of meeting relatab
We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:“Do you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu
A data-driven opportunity for the FE and Skills sector
Exclusive Articles
The FE and Skills sector has a rare opportunity to strengthen its impo
Edtech can help close growing attainment gap
Exclusive Articles
Many reports over the past few months revealed attainment gaps have st
A life of Social Learning
Exclusive Articles
Social learning as an idea has been around for decades, but the pandem
EU academics are doing their research… and they don’t like the look of post-Brexit Britain
Exclusive Articles
Attracting academics from the EU to the UK has become challenging beca
6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality (#VR) technically refers to a computer-generated simul
Local solutions to a national challenge
Exclusive Articles
While the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a public health crisis, it

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Level 3 quals review outcome: what next?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

QA
QA has published a new article: QA Wins Government Contract to Provide Digital Skills Bootcamps 38 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 56 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 57 minutes ago

In-depth webinar: How to practically implement the new...

It’s easy to note down a list of funding rule changes – it’s more complex to evaluate their impact and how you might practically implement them in a...

  • Thursday, 12 August 2021 02:00 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5885)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page