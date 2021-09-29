 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ethnicity pay reporting in the further education sector: A burden or a boon?

Details
Hits: 754
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ranjit Dhindsa, Head of Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance at Fieldfisher. Ranjit is an independent member of the Audit and Risk Committee at Aston University.

Following an e-petition debate by UK MPs that revealed broad consensus on the need for mandatory data collection on ethnicity pay, Fieldfisher's Head of Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance Ranjit Dhindsa considers the implications for further education providers.

On 20 September 2021, UK MPs took part in an e-petition debate on the introduction of mandatory ethnicity pay reporting for UK organisations.

The petition, which received more than 130,000 signatures, followed the introduction of mandatory gender pay reporting and the publication of the McGregor-Smith review of race in the workplace, both in 2017, and a government consultation from October 2018 to January 2019 on ethnicity pay reporting.

MPs highlighted evidence suggesting that, as well as lower pay rates, there are fewer job opportunities and less job stability for people from ethnic minorities than their white counterparts, even among ethnic minority workers who were born and educated in the UK.

For the UK's further education sector, enhancing diversity among those employed by education and training providers is a pertinent issue.

On 5 August 2020, the Black Further Education Leadership Group (BFELG) published an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, education funders, regulators and membership organisations, calling for a concerted effort to tackle what the BFELG described as "systemic racism in further education".

Coming in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in the US and Black Lives Matter protests across the world, the letter complained of a "hostile environment" for BAME (a term subsequently rejected by BFELG and other diversity interest groups) students and staff in further education. It also cited deterrents in the UK further education system's curriculum, culture and recruitment processes that serve as barriers to black staff in particular entering or remaining in the sector.

These and other factors have led to what has been identified as a worrying under-representation of Black, Asian and ethnically diverse leaders in further education.

Although there is no official data, according to information collected by the BFELG, there are currently 19 black Principals and CEOs of the 234 FE colleges (representing around 8.1% of the leadership population, subject to variations due data subjects self-identifying with minority status on the grounds of discriminatory treatment).

BFELG stated in its 2020 letter that the UK's further education sector has "gone backwards over the last few years in terms of the numbers of black principals, leaders, middle tier managers, teaching staff and governors".

Learnings from the Liberal Democrat Party Conference
Exclusive Articles
The Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference (#LDConf) took place virtually
Five Asks of the New Secretary of State Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of Apprenticeships and Skills Alex Burghart
Exclusive Articles
UVAC is the national not for profit HE representative organisation for
Celebrating T Levels one year on
Exclusive Articles
Last September the first students enrolled on the governmentâ€™s new f

This is despite the fact that Black, Asian and students from ethnically diverse groups are estimated to now form 30% of the overall population of students taking A-levels, BTEC Nationals and other qualifications for 16 to 18-year-olds.

While there is also no official data on pay levels for different ethnicities employed in the further education sector – which is unsurprising given the lack of mandatory reporting – the paucity of ethnic minority individuals in senior roles suggests the picture is far from rosy.

Broad consensus on the need for mandatory reporting

The e-petition debate by MPs was not a debate in the traditional sense, in that there was general consensus that there should be mandatory ethnicity pay reporting for organisations in the UK.

The views put forward by MPs indicated there is cross-party political support for compulsory data collection, underpinned by strong public support and the backing of business leaders, trade associations and unions.

UNISON, which represents nearly 30,000 members working in further education and sixth form colleges across the UK, has thrown its weight behind the ethnicity pay gap issue as part of its broader campaign for workplace equality.

At its 2020 National Black Members Conference, UNISON passed a resolution put forward by its National Young Members' Forum to campaign for the ethnicity pay gap to be subject to similar reporting requirements as the gender pay gap, research the impact of the ethnicity pay gap on public service workers and come up with ways of addressing the issue with employers.

During the e-petition debate, MPs highlighted that many employer organisations feel uncomfortable with voluntary reporting and want it to become mandatory, because they feel nervous about creating risk for themselves or causing offence to their staff.

One size does not fit all

MPs acknowledged that while mandatory gender pay reporting for organisations employing more than 250 people in the UK has been deemed successful in reducing pay inequality between men and women, ethnicity pay reporting will require a different framework.

Gender difference is more, though not exclusively, binary and more evenly spread throughout the UK than ethnic diversity.

The fact that ethnic diversity is uneven in the UK, with cities like London, Birmingham and Leicester having much more diverse populations than some other regional towns, cities and rural communities, was identified as a challenge for reporting, and reinforces the need for the government to compile accurate data on the UK's geographical ethnic makeup.

It may be that a trial in a particular city like London is needed to iron out some of the difficulties in data collection and ensure there is statistical robustness and anonymity.

Thought will also need to be given to reporting thresholds, as the 250 employee limit above which employers must report on gender pay may not be particularly helpful in the context of ethnic diversity.

For the UK's further education sector in particular, many providers will likely fall below this staffing number, which had been set to ensure small organisations were not unduly burdened with the task of collecting and reporting data.

On top of this, employers face the added complication of recognising and addressing intersectionality, where one individual can be disadvantaged by the combined effect of ethnicity, gender and socio-economic background.

It is also important to be careful about the language used in reporting and categorisation. Much of the discourse during the e-petition debate, and in the research cited above in relation to diversity, refers to race and colour, as opposed to ethnicity, a term that refers specifically to heritage and cultural background.

Without careful, sensitive consideration, there is a risk that well-meaning diversity action plans inadvertently exclude different ethnic groups within broader categories of race and skin colour.

Despite these challenges to collecting and reporting information, MPs noted that, without data, it will be practically impossible for employers to identify and address discrepancies, or define progress.

It was also suggested that the obligation to report pay data should not be seen as a burden, as lessons from big business that report voluntarily show this is an opportunity for employers to reduce structural inequalities in the workplace, maximise value in the workforce and access a wider talent pool.

While it may not be possible to set benchmarks with ethnicity in the way it has been with gender, an alternative approach may be to let organisations identify their own categories for reporting.

It may also be that ethnicity pay is reported (at least initially) on an industry rather than employer level.

This will help further education providers decide what action plans are most appropriate to their circumstances and should help build trust in the process, and deliver improvements that ultimately lead to more granular data collection.

Now is the time to take action

Some MPs observed that the combination of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have significantly disrupted the world of work and there is more upheaval to come with the end of furlough on 30 September 2021.

They suggested that this period of flux, when many aspects of employer-employee relationships are under review, is an opportunity to take decisive action on equal pay.

There is currently no hard deadline for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting or any firm proposals for regulatory intervention on workplace inclusiveness and diversity, however scrutiny is increasing and the issue of equality is becoming a potential risk factor for further education providers.

The debate on 20 September 2021 revealed general agreement with, and support for, the principle of mandatory ethnicity pay reporting; the only bone of contention is how to move from that consensus to the detail of how to implement reporting.

Whatever methodology is used, employees need to feel reassured that the aim of the data is to understand the organisation or industry they work in, not to identify them as individuals. Without that reassurance, which was not discussed in the debate, there will not be engagement from the workforce.

This article was authored by Ranjit Dhindsa, Head of Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance at Fieldfisher. Ranjit is an independent member of the Audit and Risk Committee at Aston University.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learnings from the Liberal Democrat Party Conference
Exclusive Articles
The Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference (#LDConf) took place virtually
Five Asks of the New Secretary of State Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of Apprenticeships and Skills Alex Burghart
Exclusive Articles
UVAC is the national not for profit HE representative organisation for
Celebrating T Levels one year on
Exclusive Articles
Last September the first students enrolled on the government’s new f
Colleges well placed to be a really important part of delivering a green revolution
Exclusive Articles
As we look back at the recent #G7 gathering of world leaders in Cornwa
Understanding and building effective governance in end-point assessment organisations
Exclusive Articles
One of the most common areas I get asked for support from #EpAOs relat
Prison Educators deserve our gratitude
Exclusive Articles
Commentary should recognise extraordinary contribution of Prison Educa
A once-in-a-generation opportunity for SME productivity
Exclusive Articles
Few of us will forget the Monday evening in March last year when the P
30 September shouldn’t be the end for apprenticeship incentives
Exclusive Articles
The continued uncertainty around the pandemic keeps having an impact o
Considering changing EPAO? A guide to ensuring a smooth transition
Exclusive Articles
SWITCHING YOUR #EPAO Why it might be time to check your current situat
Five things Nadhim Zahawi needs to immediately get a grip on
Exclusive Articles
Deeds not words will mark out whether the new education secretary, Nad
Why FE needs to collaborate to help students set up businesses
Exclusive Articles
Colleges have a vital role in helping graduates demonstrate an entrepr
The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, A review of the subcontracting rules & requirements for FY21-22 5 hours 16 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 5 hours

Taming Your Sabre Toothed Tiger!

Overview We are all affected by stress and there is so much information in regard to coping strategies for stress. Stress, both physical and...

  • Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
BMet
BMet has published a new article: Fujitsu team challenge gives BMet student innovators a healthy win 5 hours 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6121)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page