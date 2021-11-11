 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Exciting progress for the Institute and Ofqual with apprenticeship EQA

Details
Hits: 486

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
By Rob Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer at the Institute, and Catherine Large, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (@IFATEched) and @Ofqual are making good progress with simplifying and strengthening the external quality assurance (#EQA) of apprenticeship end point assessment.

EQA is a vital function that upholds the quality and consistency of assessment. Apprentices would not be sufficiently protected without this oversight.

The requirement of assessment at the end of apprenticeships is still a relatively new concept that was not required through the old-style apprenticeship frameworks. Their introduction, through the new wave of employer-designed apprenticeship standards, has given apprentices a vital opportunity to prove they have really mastered all the relevant knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to do the occupation they have trained for – so they are occupationally competent.

First class end point assessment has also really helped boost confidence in apprenticeships among employers and the wider public for just this reason.

A wide variety of organisations currently deliver EQA oversight including the Institute, professional and employer groups, as well as established qualifications and higher education regulators, the Office for Students (OfS) and Ofqual.

This system served us well for bedding-in EQA, but we accept it’s over-complicated. There is also risk, identified through public consultation, that too many EQA providers could leave the system vulnerable to consistency challenges in the longer-term.

We are agreed on a better way forward that will see EQA only delivered by Ofqual or, for integrated degree apprenticeships, the Office for Students (OfS). This way, all end point assessment organisations delivering apprenticeship end point assessment will be subject to the same regulatory processes, which are designed to protect learners’ interests.

The first phase of this reform process is well under way and involves transition of over 260 apprenticeship standards from the Institute’s EQA service to Ofqual. 

Both organisations are committed to making this work in the best way possible for end point assessment organisations who must secure Ofqual recognition through the process. It is also vitally important that no apprentices are denied access to quality assessment as a result of the changeover.

The revised timetable announced last month was a good example of our flexible and pragmatic approach to ensuring this works for everyone and we are working closely with end point assessment organisations and other stakeholders to make this a reality; key is that recognition applications are not delayed.

We are also looking ahead to phase two of transition programme. End point assessment organisations whose EQA provider service is currently delivered by a professional body, should also contact Ofqual as soon as possible, with phase two applications due to be submitted by 16 May 2022 at the latest.

The lifelong learning century?
Exclusive Articles
Lifelong learning helps grow the economy, gives people opportunities,
Apprenticeship Provider Accountability
Exclusive Articles
Back in August this year, the ESFA published their new Apprenticeship
A chance to celebrate the wonder of mathematics and its contribution to society
Exclusive Articles
Maths week, which takes place 8-15 November this year, is a chance to

Feedback from the sector to this flexible approach has been positive and we will continue to provide as much support as we possibly can to ensure that organisations of all shapes and sizes can participate and achieve recognition.

The vision is for a competitive market within which assessment is delivered by organisations imbued with contemporary assessment expertise and a good understanding of how to deliver for different work-based settings.

The Institute is supporting Ofqual and the OfS to access a broad spectrum of occupational expertise to inform their delivery of EQA through the creation of an employer directory of sector specialists.

This is an excellent example of how we are supporting each other and making the most of our different qualities for the benefit of employers and apprentices.

The combination of Ofqual’s regulation of qualifications and the Institute’s employer-facing expertise is complementary and we are committed to ensuring that this will benefit the sector for many years to come; we are both fired-up about fulfilling the vision, set out in the Skills and Post 16 Education Bill and Skills for Jobs white paper, for a unified, high-quality and employer-led system.

These are exciting times for technical education and we are hugely enthusiastic about delivering improvements that support the green-focused national recovery, keep pace with technological advances, and help ensure people from all backgrounds are supported to progress with fantastic careers.

By Rob Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer at the Institute, and Catherine Large, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The lifelong learning century?
Exclusive Articles
Lifelong learning helps grow the economy, gives people opportunities,
Apprenticeship Provider Accountability
Exclusive Articles
Back in August this year, the ESFA published their new Apprenticeship
A chance to celebrate the wonder of mathematics and its contribution to society
Exclusive Articles
Maths week, which takes place 8-15 November this year, is a chance to
The Covid Creative Reboot
Exclusive Articles
How many times have you heard the words “we had to think creatively
Mandated degrees in high-level apprenticeships matter, argues white paper
Exclusive Articles
Degree apprenticeships were first introduced in 2015, and have since g
Neurodivergent traits - Retaining and empowering them in your organisation
Exclusive Articles
Based on statistics from the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdyslexi
Cybersecurity risks in further education are even more powerful in the context of remote learning
Exclusive Articles
It’s easy to see the turmoil that the UK education sector has faced
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
Education for Sustainable Development needs to be prioritised to ensure sustainability goals are met
Exclusive Articles
A lot has happened: The Green Jobs Taskforce published its recommendat
Inclusive diversity recruitment- see it, say it, (sort it) stop it with apologies and thanks to TFL
Exclusive Articles
I was recently in London attending a book launch preceded by a panel d
The gap between the skills people need to thrive and the education and careers opportunities available to them
Exclusive Articles
Reflections on the launch of @ukEdge’s 9th Skills Shortage Bulletin
How can we embed sustainability into education?
Exclusive Articles
“You’ll die of old age, we’ll die of climate change” That was

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 32 minutes ago

Barnet and Southgate College's Black Excellence Event - Oct 2021

Barnet and Southgate College's Black Excellence...

Students, staff and special guests celebrated Black Excellence at Barnet and Southgate College's Wood Street Campus on Thursday 21st October.

Oldham College
Oldham College has published a new article: Oldham College Stars Ready for WorldSkills UK Finals 35 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel - updated event, MK College Group – #FEVoices Series 2 is coming! 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6252)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page