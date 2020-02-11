Richard Meredith, from OneFile discusses Ofsted and evidencing learner progress at EPA Live in Wembley.
Richard discusses evidencing learner progress for Ofsted and explained that he was recently attending the Ofsted review for 16-19 year olds and how Ofsted are now particularly interested and making a shift to exploring the impact of education and learning on a learner. He explains this is particularly around the learner journey, where have they progressed from, where are they now and what are they progressing into. With this in mind and particularly looking at the Three I's of Ofsted (Intent, Implementation and Impact), Richard makes some helpful recommendations and useful ways to evidence a learner's progress.
