Thinking On Your Feet with Arnie Skelton #27

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers
In the twenty-seventh episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Thinking On Your Feet.
This week Arnie is looking at ways to improve your ability to think on your feet. You know the situation: you’ve just given a presentation, or are attending an interview, and someone asks you a difficult question…
This week Arnie offers you his top 10 tips on how to think quickly and effectively on your feet, when on the spot.
Next week he’s going to follow it up by offering his top 10 ‘thinking frames’, which will help you think positively and constructively in any sticky situation….
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.