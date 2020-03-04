Personal Qualities with Arnie Skelton #29

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers
In the twenty-ninth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Personal Qualities.
In this week's podcast Arnie talks through the top ten personal qualities he thinks bring you closer to people, make you someone that others are comfortable to be with. They are points of attraction - behaviours or characteristics that help you get on well with others. As the saying goes, "you get back what you give out", and in Arnie's view, these are the top 10 to give out. And if you're not sure, just give it a go, and find out...!
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.
