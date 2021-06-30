 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Rise in eating disorders amongst students sparks concern

Details
Hits: 896
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (30 Jun), @Unite_Student, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, launches some new research into the incoming 2021 student cohort.

The survey of over 1000 university applicants shows a rise in eating disorders and other mental health conditions amongst future students, following the disruption of the pandemic, amongst other insights. 

RISE IN EATING DISORDERS AMONGST STUDENTS SPARKS CONCERN

  • New research shows increase in eating disorders and other mental health conditions among university applicants, following disruption caused by pandemic
  • Many students also say that they do not feel prepared for university – more support is needed from higher education sector
  • Almost all students want to feel a sense of belonging while at university, but many are anxious about fitting in
  • Research shows fall in excessive drinking and illegal drug consumption among future students
  • Students optimistic about securing job post-university

New research by Unite Students, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, shows a rise in the number of university applicants suffering with eating disorders and other mental health conditions.

In a survey of over 1,000 university applicants (due to begin studying at university in Autumn 2021), carried out in collaboration with YouthSight, almost a quarter (24%) said that they had experienced issues with eating or an eating disorder in the last year. This is up by six percentage points on 2017 figures, when just 18% said the same. 

In addition:

  • 15% of respondents said that they have a mental health condition in 2021
  • Of those with mental health conditions:
    • 88% said they have anxiety
    • 11% said they have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
    • 15% said they have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
  • Across the wider survey group, almost all students (92%) want a sense of belonging to a community whilethey are at university, but over half are anxious about fitting in (59%)

Young people feel unprepared for university

The research also revealed that many do not feel prepared and informed for university in 2021.

Just 36% of total applicants surveyed said that they currently feel ready for their university experience in 2021, down from 45% in 2017.

Just 20% said that they felt well-informed, meanwhile, down from 33% in 2017. 

Fall in excessive drinking and drug use

On a separate note, the research also showed a fall in rates of excessive drinking and illegal drug consumption.  Just 11% of all applicants said that they had drunk too much in the last year, down from 18% in 2017. 

Meanwhile, 5% said they had consumed illegal drugs in the last year, down from 10% in 2017.

More face-to-face learning

Following their experiences of online learning at school and college during the pandemic, applicants want more face-to-face learning opportunities at university. If large-scale lectures continue to be held online from September, the majority (66%) of applicants would prefer a different face-to-face mode of learning.

Students optimistic about the job market

On a positive note, surprisingly, applicants are more confident about getting a job after university than they were in 2017.

This year, 60% said they thought getting the job that they want post-university would be achievable, with ‘some effort and luck’, compared to 55% in 2017. 10%, further, said they thought it would be ‘very easy’.

Nick Hillman, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, said:

“This survey confirms that it is a very tough time to be young. University applicants have shown extraordinary resilience over the past year, when their education has been seriously disrupted.

E&M Booth: Is Functional Skills English inclusive of all its audiences?
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Steph Gilford. How do we make the
What does the future holds for education?
Podcasts
The EdTech Show with Dave Leonard - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
Student Voice: The highs and lows of education and the impact that these experiences can have on students
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L

“While we can see a negative impact on their wellbeing, we can also see they are absolutely determined to continue their educational journeys and to make the most of their potential. I worry that people will arrive in higher education less well prepared than their predecessors, but I am also confident that they can thrive if they are given the support they need.”

Richard Smith, Chief Executive at Unite Students, said:

“The last year has been undeniably challenging for students. They have lived through a significant period of disruption, and have seen fewer opportunities to connect with their peers at a critical time in their development. Despite the incredible resilience they have shown, existing mental health conditions have been exacerbated and new ones have emerged.

“These findings are a useful insight into the incoming student population. The increased number of university applicants experiencing eating disorders and other mental health issues is an obvious concern, and something all who work in higher education – including universities themselves, accommodation providers and campus staff – need to keep front of mind.

“At Unite Students, we are focused on building a community for students where they feel they belong and have a solid support system. We are working hard to further enhance and develop the support we already have in place to help students. This is a priority as we look to the new academic year.”

All of these findings and trends are explored further in Unite Students’ Higher Education podcast, Accommodation Matters.

Participants include:

  • Adrian Clark, Student Health & Wellbeing Manager, University of London
  • Sunday Blake, President at University of Exeter Students' Guild
  • Wayne Templeman, Director of Sixth Form, St Bonaventure's school, East London
  • Simon Jones, Business Development Director, Unite Students

Please find some key insights:

Sunday Blake, President at University of Exeter Students' Guild:

On a ‘maturity deficit’ amongst the incoming student cohort:

“There has been some talk that students coming to university this year will suffer from a maturity deficit – so 16 -18 year olds who have been in lockdown with their parents. But I see no evidence of that – these students have lived through a pandemic and have taken incredible responsible steps to protect other people…We need to give credit where credit is due.”

On increased involvement from parents in students’ university life this year:

“I was also in office last year [at the University of Exeter Students’ Guild] and previously, I never heard from a student parent. Now, I get emailed by parents three or four times a week  – and that is not normal. It demonstrates that there is a real level of anxiety amongst parents.”

On current students’ anxiety:

“I am having a lot of conversations with first year students about feeling scared, isolated and alone. I’m letting them know that these are normal feelings to feel and experience [when starting university] – even outside of a pandemic.”

Wayne Templeman, Director of Sixth Form, St Bonaventure's school, East London:

On the experience of sixth formers over the last year, and the rigour of assessment:
“What this cohort have been through in terms of rigour of assessment is more challenging than a normal series of exams.

“Teachers have been very thorough with assessments  - but that means is that students have had to go through a six or seven week period of very intense and frequent testing. They might be smaller than examinations but the frequency has been really challenging.”

“Students will also have gaps in their knowledge – they might not know all A-level content they should know. We’re trying to fill those gaps but it is something that universities need to be aware of.”

“On the positive side, students are much more versatile than they have been before – they have had to adapt and learn in different ways. On the whole, they are much better equipped for university. They have learnt much more about themselves and how they learn best.”

Simon Jones, Business Development Director, Unite Students:

Unite recently undertook a survey of over 1000 university applicants in 2021, exploring their experience over the last year and feelings about the future. On this:

“Connection, community and contact comes through…Students are feeling less ready and less socially confident, less prepared to make friends – so there is a drive for pre-arrival contact with flatmates [more so than before].”

“Students have missed out on rites of passage moments…and taking first steps to adult life and independence. This means students may not have explored and found all their boundaries [around things like travelling alone, alcohol etc] – this could all manifest come autumn.”

Adrian Clark, Student Health & Wellbeing Manager, University of London:

Unite recently undertook a survey of over 1000 university applicants in 2021. On this:

“[According to Unite Students’s recent Applicants survey] Students are feeling less ready and well informed [about coming to university].

“We need to think about what can we do to provide structured opportunities for students to meet each other and really get to know each other  - to work through this together.”

“I wonder if the impact [of the pandemic] has been greater on confidence and self-esteem than it has on actual learning and ability to perform.”

On student loneliness more widely:

“I always say to people, you can be lonely in a group of people and the most popular student can experience loneliness. So - meeting people is not sufficient to prevent loneliness. The difference comes when you really get to know people.”

CALLS FOR MENTAL HEALTH SCIENCE TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE NATIONAL SCIENCE CURRICULUM, SUPPORTED BY NEW RESEARCH COMMISSIONED BY EY 

A new campaign backed by UK business and education leaders to include the science of mental health within the national curriculum has been launched today.

The Teach Mental Health Science campaign is calling for the UK Government to include the science of mental health as part of the national science curriculum, up to and including Key Stage 4 (and equivalents).  

The campaign aims for young people to explore the biology, psychology and social influences behind mental health, as well as the links between physical and mental health, in their science lessons.  This is not currently the case as the national curriculum has a negligible focus today on the scientific basis of mental health. 

The campaign cites new research, published today, by EY, which indicates clear support in favour of these proposals.  EY’s research finds that:

  • Over four-fifths (84%) of the general public and nearly nine-in-ten (88%) secondary school teachers are supportive of teaching secondary school students about the science of mental health;
  • Mental health science education could:
  • Equip and empower young people with important knowledge to live more fulfilling lives;
  • Lead to better wellbeing and productivity outcomes for young people over the course of their lives; and
  • Lead to a reduction in stigma around mental health and mental illness, and a reduction in misconceptions around mental health and mental illness.

Aditya Sahu, a Sky executive and mental health advocate, founded the Teach Mental Health Science campaign after observing that, whilst the science of physical health is properly embedded in the national curriculum, the science of mental health is not. Simply, this campaign seeks to address this gap.

The campaign has already generated significant private interest, and is being backed by a number of organisations and individuals including Sir Anthony Seldon (former Vice Chancellor of the University of Buckingham) and Natasha Devon (writer, broadcaster and mental health campaigner).  

In the coming months, the campaign will collaborate with the public, social and private sectors to make the case for curriculum change.  It will argue that this is a simple and targeted, but highly impactful way to support young people and the education sector, particularly as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Aditya Sahu, Founder of Teach Mental Health Science, said:

“As a country we’re missing a trick.  We teach our children the science of physical health – but not the science of mental health.  Closing this gap in the national science curriculum will be good for science and good for young people.  Teach Mental Health Science aims to build a coalition of supporters to demonstrate to the UK Government that this is a low-risk, high-impact initiative with the potential to transform the way we think about mental health, and prepare our young people for fulfilling, healthy lives.”

Anthony Seldon, supporter of the Teach Mental Health Science campaign said:

“I’m delighted to be involved in this campaign, which can hopefully lead to improved wellbeing among young people. We know that both mental and physical health can severely impact development and participation in society, so it’s important that they are given equal attention in the classroom. We would like to call on all involved in the education system to back the campaign, so we can help protect the wellbeing of our young people.”

Not making the grade @MindCharity report on Young People’s Mental Health reveals strong relationship between mental health and learning 

Commenting on Mind’s analysis of mental health support in secondary schools in England,

KevinCourtney100x100Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:  

“These findings confirm what NEU members are telling us about the seriousness of mental health issues for many young people and the urgency of putting wellbeing centre-stage during the whole of the next academic year. There is no quick fix here - we need a holistic approach to education recovery over the coming year because of the strong relationship between mental health and learning. 

"It is concerning that so many young people in England have not been able to access mental health support – whether that is in school or through specialist mental health services.  Boosting access to school counsellors and mental health support must be a priority for Government given the wealth of evidence about the impact of mental health on the ability to properly engage and thrive at school. 

"It is quite obvious to anyone working in education that urgent investment is needed to support children’s mental health now. Demand is growing. The early support hubs being called for by Mind and Young Minds are something the Government should seriously consider in order to address this gap for young people and families. We need more counsellors in secondary schools, with time to support the young people who need it.   

"Critically, Government must provide proper leadership and adequate investment for schools in this recovery phase ahead, so schools can address learning gaps and wellbeing and personalise learning in small groups. So far, the Government’s plans for recovery fall far well below the £15bn sum advised by Sir Kevan Collins, the former Education Recovery tsar, as essential to educational and economic recovery. 

"Instead of assessing the investment needed, the Department for Education have chosen to push unhelpful and simplistic messages about school discipline as the panacea to responding to behavioural difficulties. This is not an evidence-led approach and won't help inequality gaps, or outcomes for children and young people with SEND, or reduce the racial disparities in exclusions. 

"We agree with Mind that the prioritisation of academic achievement must not be at be at the expense of inclusion but shifting the culture of our system can only happen through national changes to education policy and to our school accountability systems. Kevan Collins has highlighted the importance of addressing the social and emotional development gap this year.  Failing to adjust the national curriculum after Covid or to create additional time for teachers to take smaller classes will be damaging for many young people." 

Jo Casebourne, chief executive, Early Intervention Foundation said:

“Schools need to be supported in giving equal priority to mental health and academic attainment. We know that addressing young people’s mental health is foundational to their success in life.

“Despite the challenges set out in this report, we know from our forthcoming comprehensive review of the evidence, that the right forms of mental health support provided in schools and classrooms can be effective – that’s why it’s critical that schools are supported to put the right approaches and conditions in place so that young people start to see more of the benefits.

“What we need, and what this report is quite right in recommending, is a whole school approach to mental health, which encompasses classroom teaching and learning, developing a supportive school environment and strengthening connections with community mental health services to help the most vulnerable young people. We know that teachers are committed to supporting young people’s mental health. However, in order for them to effectively help, we must provide teachers with the necessary training and resources and in doing so equip them with the skills and knowledge they need.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

E&M Booth: Is Functional Skills English inclusive of all its audiences?
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Steph Gilford. How do we make the
What does the future holds for education?
Podcasts
The EdTech Show with Dave Leonard - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
Student Voice: The highs and lows of education and the impact that these experiences can have on students
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
Growing Up with Dyslexia with Vikki Ray and Jordan Convertino - Universal Learning with Saj Mohammad #10
Podcasts
Growing Up with #Dyslexia with Vikki Ray and Jordan Convertino - #Univ
E&M Booth chat with Mars Maths
Podcasts
‘I want learners to tell their story’ - Maths (with @MarsMaths) E
Cyber Security Priority For all
Podcasts
Last week on the EdTech show two of the IT Dept had a chat about the i
Pick Everard's homegrown INWED hero: From placement student to national director
Podcasts
#INWED21 - THE CHANGING TIDE FOR #WOMENINENGINEERING INSPIRATIONAL LEA
Learning and leading: experts in higher education and technology share their experiences of change
Podcasts
In the third episode of @Jisc’s ‘HE Leaders’ podcast series, MD
Parental Engagement in education
Podcasts
The Schools Show with Daren White - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation L
Scottish Schools Represent the Nation in National Investment Management Initiative
Podcasts
In collaboration with leading investment management firms, @Future_Ass
Embedding English in FE
Podcasts
The FE Show with Hollie Barnes - @WeAreJoyFM #EveryoneInEducation This
E & M Booth chat empathy and emotions in the English classroom
Podcasts
E & M Booth host Hollie chats to Pam Dale (@Pamelad92133569) Chatt

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page