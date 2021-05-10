Skills and training reforms set out in the Queen's Speech 2021

New laws to help the UK #BuildBackBetter and stronger from the pandemic unveiled in the Queen’s Speech

Following the unprecedented, global impact of coronavirus the Government’s new legislative programme will be focussed on supporting the nation’s recovery, backing the NHS, levelling up and spreading opportunity.

It will support jobs, businesses and our economy, while delivering the Government’s commitments to create safer streets and neighbourhoods and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, for a cleaner, greener UK.

The new measures will build on the progress so far, in spite of the pandemic, following a period which also saw the UK become an independent nation outside the EU.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

"The impact of the pandemic on people’s lives has been unique in our history.

"My Government is still focussed on beating this disease, saving lives and livelihoods and rolling out vaccines, but I am also determined that we look forward and get on with fulfilling the promises we have made to the British people.

"Not only will we address the legacies of the pandemic, we will go further to unite and level up the country, fight crime and create opportunities up and down the country for businesses and families to build brighter futures."

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement of new skills and training legislation in England:

Responding to the legislative measures set out for post-16 and adult education, Chief Executive of AoC, the representative body for over 90% of England's colleges, David Hughes said:

“After a decade of neglect and cuts, today is an important step on the journey to ending the snobbery around technical and vocational education. The Prime Minister and Secretary of State have shown their commitment to colleges, we now need this to be met with ambitious and wide-reaching legislation in Parliament, and fair and sustainable funding from the Chancellor.

"This is the first Queen’s Speech since the pandemic began so I am delighted that further education is right at the heart of it because colleges are rooted in their communities and will be central in supporting people and places to recover. This new Bill recognises how vital colleges are to economic recovery and the government’s levelling up agenda. Colleges showed their worth in the pandemic and they know how to deliver on this and stand ready, with the funding, to step up and show that once again.

"Everybody agrees that people should have access to training and reskilling throughout their lives - the shifting of the economy, post-pandemic, is highlighting yet again, just why it is so important for people to be able to access training to move into new jobs and new sectors. While the Lifetime Skills Guarantee has the potential to open up these opportunities, it will only work if people can afford to live whilst studying, through a mixture of loans, grants and welfare support. Without this, many simply won’t be able to afford it.

"We look forward to working with the government to help deliver the skills and lifelong learning to build a stronger economy, redress long standing regional inequalities and make the transition to a net zero carbon economy.”

Amanda Melton CBE, Member of the Independent Commission on the College of the Future and Principal and Chief Executive of Nelson and Colne College Group, said:

“Colleges empower local people, businesses and communities with the skills and support they need to thrive, but for too long in England they have been neglected. The commitment from the UK Government to transform the post-16 skills and training system through a new Bill is an important recognition of this. A radical overhaul is needed and must be matched with funding and flexibility for colleges.

“Increasing opportunities in further and technical education is vital as businesses across the nation rebuild and transform post-pandemic and as the future of work progresses. Too many people currently face barriers to further study and training, particularly those on low incomes and in precarious employment. The potential of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee can expand the transformative opportunity of studying and training at a college to more people. This will only happen if the package of finance and welfare support are sufficient so that anyone from any background, no matter where they start, can live well whilst studying.

“To truly revolutionise skills and training opportunities, an interconnected and collaborative education and skills system across college, schools, independent training providers and universities must be developed. As we collectively seek to build a stronger economy, address inequalities and decarbonise the economy, I know colleges stand ready to deliver the skills and change needed.”

A new Queen's Speech to build back better from the pandemic

The State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday (11 May) follows the delivery of 44 bills in the last Parliamentary session, including the legal framework to help us strike new trade deals around the world and powers to regain control over our borders. A number of bills will be carried over to complete their passage in the next session. This includes the Environment Bill, which will set legally binding environmental targets, and cement the UK’s leadership on climate change, as we host the international COP26 Summit in Glasgow later this year. Laws to protect the public, support our police and deliver Manifesto commitments to cut crime will also return, with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill set to overhaul sentencing to keep serious sexual and violent offenders behind bars for longer. The bill will also double the maximum sentence for assaulting people in the emergency services, who have worked night and day to keep us safe during the pandemic, and build confidence in the criminal justice system by speeding up justice, modernising courts and reforming bail to better protect vulnerable victims and witnesses. To tackle knife crime and youth violence, the bill will give the police new powers to stop and search those convicted of knife and offensive weapons offences. Police, local authorities and other agencies will also have a new, legal duty to work together to address the root causes of serious violence and intervene earlier to prevent these crimes from happening in the first place. These changes follow the delivery of the new Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act, which ends the prospect of early release for anyone convicted of a serious terror offence, and the Domestic Abuse Act, which will transform our response and provide greater protections from all forms of abuse. Together these serve as examples of the Government’s commitment to deliver on the promises made to the British people before the pandemic. The Government’s agenda will continue to reflect that ambition to not only fight COVID-19 and recover from its impacts, but to build back better.