How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) called for urgent action to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct in universities and colleges. OfS chief executive, Nicola Dandridge, urges all higher education providers to review their policies, systems and procedures before the next academic year.

The call comes as the regulator today (19 Apr) published its statement of expectations, which outlines the practical steps that universities and colleges should be taking to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct – including harassment based on age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation:

A real opportunity for universities and colleges to make a difference

Universities and colleges should be about open intellectual engagement between students and lecturers, in an atmosphere of trust and respect. Yet for too many students, the spirit of open inquiry is closed by the threat of harassment and sexual assault. This is not acceptable – and we need to do all we can to address it.

We have all been shocked in recent weeks by the numbers of students – in schools as well as universities – sharing testimonies online of sexual harassment and violence. We have also been reminded over the last year of how racial harassment has blighted opportunities for too many students from black and other ethnic minority backgrounds.

Such anecdotal evidence has been powerfully reinforced by research by the National Union of Students (NUS), Universities UK and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) highlighting harassment in higher education.

As the regulator, we have an important role. Our statement of expectations – published today after discussions with students, universities and colleges and third sector organisations – outlines the practical steps that we expect universities and colleges to take in tackling harassment and sexual misconduct that affect their students.

The statement provides a clear and consistent set of standards for colleges and universities to help them to develop and implement effective systems, policies and processes to prevent and respond to incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct.

The statement covers sexual misconduct as well as harassment connected to a range of protected characteristics – including race, religion, disability and sexual orientation. Our expectations extend beyond the campus to social media and the internet, where harassment is increasingly prevalent.

These expectations provide a standard. It is now for all universities and colleges registered with the OfS to put these principles into practice.

Having the right processes is important. Students should feel confident reporting and disclosing incidents, knowing that they will be listened to and their reports will be dealt with appropriately. Staff need the right training to enable them to respond effectively and sensitively to disclosures and reports from students – if only to know to refer students on quickly to whoever is best placed to provide the right support.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities FE Voices It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a FE Voices Governmentâ€™s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra

Good communication matters too. Universities and colleges need to explain clearly to students, staff and visitors what constitutes acceptable and unacceptable behaviour. By providing this clarity, as well as raising awareness of the nature and impact of harassment and sexual misconduct, they can help prevent harmful incidents.

How did we get here?

Over the past decade, there have been several inquiries and reports exploring these issues, including from the NUS, the EHRC and Universities UK. Universities and colleges have been working to respond to the issues raised, including through our own £4.7 million student safeguarding programme.

Despite some improvements, progress has been uneven. We still see a lack of consistent and effective systems, policies and procedures across the sector. As a result, students continue to report worrying cases that have not been properly addressed by their university or college.

Using this statement of expectations as a yardstick can go a long way to ensuring students have confidence that cases of harassment and sexual misconduct will be properly addressed. We have not developed it in isolation: we developed it building on existing research, evidence and practice from across the sector as well as through dialogue with student and sector representatives and specialist organisations. We also drew on the experiences of some students faced because of the pandemic.

We are not, at this stage, formally connecting this statement of expectations to specific conditions of registration. It sets out expectations, not regulatory requirements. This should give universities and colleges the time and opportunity to review their policies, systems and procedures before the next academic year drawing on these expectations.

What comes next?

Publishing this statement of expectations represents a major step in ensuring that all students feel safe during their time in higher education. It is a real opportunity for universities and colleges to make a difference and I would strongly urge them to grasp it.

Over the next year we will examine how universities and colleges have responded. We will particularly want to hear from students and students’ unions that things are changing for the better. As part of this process, we will consider options for connecting the statement directly to our conditions of registration.

Dealing effectively with harassment and sexual misconduct – wherever it may occur – will require action, commitment and collaboration. The result should be that meaningful support is provided to students when they need it, and that all incidents are dealt with effectively and sensitively. That is the least students should expect and we are determined to make sure they get it.

Nicola Dandridge, Chief Executive, Office for Students (OfS)

Review sexual misconduct and harassment policies by this summer In response to the Office for Student’s calls for universities to review their sexual misconduct and harassment policies by the summer, Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said: “I welcome the expectations set out today by the Office for Students on how Universities should handle sexual misconduct. We expect Universities to follow these and I would urge all Universities to look at this seriously and take appropriate action where necessary. “No student or young person should ever have to experience abuse, and I urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of sexual harassment to speak to someone they trust, whether that be family, friends, their University or the police. Statement of expectations This statement of expectations provides a set of consistent recommendations to support higher education providers in England develop and implement effective systems, policies and processes to prevent and respond to incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct. Underpinning this framework is the principle that all higher education students registered at a provider, however and wherever they may be studying, should be protected from harassment and sexual misconduct from other students, staff and visitors. The OfS cannot intervene in individual student cases to provide resolution or redress. These should be dealt with through a provider’s internal complaints processes. If a student feels that an issue is not resolved, they can refer their concerns to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA). While this statement focuses on the interests of students, we anticipate that providers would seek to take a similar approach to protecting staff and visitors from harassment and sexual misconduct. Our definitions include harassment and sexual misconduct through any medium, including, for example, online. In considering this statement of expectations, providers will also need take into account their statutory duties, and the OfS’s regulatory requirements, relating to academic freedom and free speech. As outlined in EHRC guidanceExternal link (Opens in a new tab or window) on freedom of expression, published in February 2019, exposure to course materials that students might find offensive or unacceptable is unlikely to constitute harassment. The framework provides a clear and consistent set of standards that all universities and colleges can follow to implement effective systems and policies to both prevent and respond to incidents. For example, all universities and colleges should: have the processes in place to allow students to report and disclose any incidents and work to minimise potential barriers to reporting and disclosing

ensure that investigatory procedures are fair and independent, and that those involved get effective pastoral support

clearly set out behavioural expectations for all students, staff and visitors. Codes of conduct should be made clear to new and continuing students and staff as part of induction and relevant ongoing activities. In January 2020, the OfS launched a consultation which set out proposals for the regulation of harassment and sexual misconduct affecting students in higher education providers. It was one of several that we paused during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020) as part of our wider approach to reduce burden at a time of crisis and help universities and colleges support and protect their students.