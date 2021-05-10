 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May 2021

Details
Hits: 1686
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Facemasks in a pile

Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May 2021

  • Decision confirmed by PM as part of step 3 of the roadmap
  • Face coverings will no longer have to be worn in classrooms or communal areas by pupils
  • Infections in schools continue to decrease in line with community transmission

Pupils will no longer be required to wear face coverings in schools and colleges from 17 May, the Prime Minister has confirmed. Today (10 May), the Government announced the withdrawal from Monday (17 May) of the requirement for face coverings to be worn in school classrooms. All remaining university students will be eligible to return to in-person teaching and learning from 17 May 2021, and should get tested twice a week upon return.

In a press conference this afternoon, the Prime Minister announced that the country’s roadmap out of lockdown is on track and step 3 will go ahead as planned on 17 May.

The latest data shows infection rates continuing to decrease, deaths and hospitalisations at their lowest level since July, and the vaccine rollout continuing at pace.

In line with this data, pupils will no longer be required to wear face coverings in the classroom or communal areas in schools and colleges. This will improve interaction between teachers and students, ensuring the clearest possible communication to support learning.  

Transmission of the virus in schools continues to decrease in line with wider community transmission, with the latest statistics showing a significant drop in the number of teachers and staff testing positive.

The decision has taken into consideration the latest scientific evidence, medical advice and stakeholder feedback on the impacts of wearing face coverings in schools and colleges.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Step three of the Roadmap allows people to mix indoors once again and in line with the latest data, we no longer need to recommend that face coverings are worn in the classroom.

“Over the past year we have always put the wellbeing of pupils and staff first, and this step is now the right one, as vaccinations protect the most vulnerable in society and we turn our attention to building back better from the pandemic.

“Testing in schools and colleges continues to be important, so I urge all students, families and teachers to keep testing themselves twice weekly, to help reduce the risk of transmission.”

John Simpson, Head of Public Health Advice, Guidance and Expertise Pillar (PHAGE) at Public Health England, said:

“Scientific studies show that COVID-19 transmission in schools remains low.

“This evidence has been reviewed alongside criteria for the wider easing of restrictions.

“It’s important to strike a balance between COVID-19 protection and student wellbeing and the guidance on face coverings for secondary school pupils has been kept under constant review.

Top 5 skills priorities for UK employers: An agile skills training system more crucial than ever
FE Voices
Published today (6 May) the final report from the Workplace Training a
Â£17 million announced to improve mental health and wellbeing support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Thousands of children and young people wi
Landmark skills training report calls for wide-ranging reboot of UK system
FE Voices
@BritishChambers and @Indeed's major new report is calling for a root

“Existing control measures in schools including good ventilation, handwashing, social distancing where possible and twice weekly testing remain hugely important.”

Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza, said:

“The reopening of schools for all children has been so important and a real success, and I have been pleased to see so many children return to the classroom.

“I am glad that the government has made the decision to remove face coverings in schools for pupils, based on the latest scientific advice. Wearing a mask during lessons has been one of many sacrifices children have made over the last year in our fight against the pandemic and I know they will welcome this latest step towards a return to normal school life.”

The recommendation to wear face coverings in classrooms was introduced as a precautionary, temporary measure at a time where rates of coronavirus were high in the community, the school and college regular testing regime was about to begin, and the vaccine programme was in its early stages.

All other protective measures such as ventilation and social distancing where possible will remain in place and regular rapid testing will continue to help find and isolate asymptomatic cases when they do occur.

Staff are not required to wear face coverings in the classroom but should continue to wear them in communal areas such as the staff room, where social distancing may not be possible.

Today’s updated guidance on how schools should operate from step 3 of the roadmap also confirms that from 17 May, new residential educational visits can take place within the UK.

The Department recommends schools and colleges do not plan for international visits to take place up to and including 5 September, recognising the logistical difficulties that will remain in place this academic year regarding overseas travel with groups of children. The position beyond 5 September will be reviewed in advance of Step 4.

All measures in place for schools and colleges are kept under review based on the latest scientific and medical advice.

The National Deaf Children's Society (@NDCS_UK) has welcomed the Government’s announcement that face masks will no longer be recommended anywhere in school and college for pupils in England from Monday, May 17th 2021. They will also not be recommended for staff in classrooms.

Ian Noon, Head of Policy at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: 

“Today’s announcement will mean thousands of deaf children and young people can breathe a huge sigh of relief. For more than a year, they’ve struggled against isolation, loneliness and inaccessible online lessons, only to be hit with a whole new set of challenges caused by face masks when they returned to school.

“Public health must always be the priority, but deaf young people have repeatedly told us that face masks left them seriously struggling to socialise, understand their teacher and maintain their mental health during what was an extremely challenging period of their lives.

“Taking face masks out of classrooms and highlighting the benefits of transparent ones are both signs of real progress. Hopefully this heralds a new dawn for deaf children and young people, where they can be confident that their needs will now be considered whenever major decisions are made.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Creating the confidence that this next step is the right thing to do is essential to avoid an unnecessary shock to a system in recovery.

“Parents, pupils and staff will want to understand why removing the requirement for face coverings in classrooms is considered appropriate when it is not for other enclosed spaces.”

CBI RESPONDS TO PM ANNOUNCEMENT ON COVID REOPENING

John Foster, CBI Director of Policy, said:

“It’s encouraging to see the roadmap remains on track, with the certainty it’s provided businesses so far already appearing evident in recent economic data. And universities and students alike will also be relieved by the return to in-person teaching from next week.

“Meanwhile, the Government can inject further momentum into the recovery by providing companies with clarity on outstanding issues, including social distancing, covid status certificates and the future of workplace testing beyond June 21.

“Getting answers will help business cement the gains so far, laying strong foundations for the recovery, and support the planned full reopening of the economy without delay.”

Removing the need for masks in schools “too much, too soon”, says UNISON

Commenting on the announcement today (Monday) that the government will no longer recommend the use of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges, UNISON head of education Jon Richards said:

“This is a case of too much, too soon. Everyone wants to get back to normality, but any change has to happen safely. Otherwise, all the care taken over the past few months in schools could be undone.

“Face masks will still be needed in other indoor spaces like shops, restaurants and cinemas. Schools and colleges shouldn't be treated any differently. 

“New virus variants are out in the community. Yet despite repeated requests ministers have failed to reveal the extent of the new strains in schools. Pupils, parents and staff deserve much better."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top 5 skills priorities for UK employers: An agile skills training system more crucial than ever
FE Voices
Published today (6 May) the final report from the Workplace Training a
£17 million announced to improve mental health and wellbeing support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Thousands of children and young people wi
‘Sparking’ interest in careers opportunities for students unsure of what the future may hold
FE Voices
Explain to our readers what Spark is and how it can benefit Schools an
The assessment of qualifications in 2021 and lessons learned since last year
FE Voices
Speaking at the Schools and Academies Show @Ofqual’s Chief Regulator
Safeguarding and Restorative Practice in the FE and Training sector
FE Voices
My personal interest in the value of restorative practice started when
Fastest Growing Hard Skills During the Covid Crisis
FE Voices
In today’s Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at th
Artificial intelligence in education today: The art of the possible
FE Voices
As @Jisc launches its National Centre for Artificial Intelligence in T
Sowing seeds for a bright future with Apprenticeships and T levels
FE Voices
This past year has been incredibly challenging for all of us. As we em
How is Artificial Intelligence Challenging the Translation Industry?
FE Voices
Language is perhaps the most defining factor of humankind. What makes
Leading a quality culture - development of a Whole Organisation Approach
FE Voices
As organisations grow and structures become more defined, an effective
Digital divide narrowed by the pandemic, but too many students are still unable to learn online
FE Voices
The UK’s #DigitalDivide narrowed during the coronavirus pandemic, @O
Landmark skills training report calls for wide-ranging reboot of UK system
FE Voices
@BritishChambers and @Indeed's major new report is calling for a root

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 13 minutes ago

Untitled

Untitled

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 14 minutes ago

Embracing the possibilities of our green future: COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, wel… https://t.co/LiqCKWpi6U
View Original Tweet

Megan Hughes-Evans
Megan Hughes-Evans has published a new article: StuDocu Closes $50M (£36M) Series B Round to Accelerate Global Roll-Out 9 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5662)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page