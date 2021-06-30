 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How can we prevent apprentices dropping out and improve outcomes?

Details
Hits: 354

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Consistently high dropout rates for UK apprenticeships cast a disappointing shadow on our desire to improve positive outcomes in the sector. And now is the time to ask ourselves if apprentices are really getting enough support on programme.

The drive towards increasing apprenticeship starts, led by the Government’s lifetime skills guarantee, will all fall apart if we don’t focus on keeping those apprentices on programme and identify and support learners at greater risk of dropping out.

“Whilst non-completers left for a variety of reasons, it is important to acknowledge that a significant number were driven to drop out by poor quality provision.” (Department for Education, 2019

We all care about both quality and equality in the sector, and it’s becoming clear to many of us that these ideas are inseparable from each other.

No organisation can claim they are providing quality apprenticeships if they are not providing this quality for all apprentices.

In the wake of the pandemic, there is a heightened awareness that we need to take a more tailored and flexible approach to supporting learners’ needs and also acknowledge that staff will need support themselves to do this.

So how can we improve learner’s overall experience of their programme and make sure that inclusivity is a priority?

Let’s talk about outcomes

Currently, 35% of all apprentices drop out, and of the apprentices who are retained, only 65% go on to achieve their qualification. (National Achievement Rates Tables, 2019)

We need to put the spotlight on outcomes in the sector and use an evidence-based approach to increasing retention, achievement and progression.

“Non-completers often challenged the level of support they received and how responsive tutors were.” (Department for Education, 2019)

Tutors always want to do the right thing for learners, but their ability to respond to learners’ needs requires impactful initiatives that prioritise inclusion and improve learner’s confidence in their ability to learn. Giving tutors the tools to respond to learners quickly and appropriately will go a long way towards retention, without creating further pressure on workload.

Support at end-point assessment is equally important, and the inconsistent application or lack of reasonable adjustments create significant barriers to achievement for many learners. Even though it is a legal requirement, it's clear that they are still not being implemented effectively or consistently across the sector. This is not always the fault of providers, as end-point assessment organisations often have inconsistent processes, with some having no process at all for implementing reasonable adjustments.

Ensuring qualifications alignment with the needs on the ground
Featured Voices
@TomBewick, chief executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingB
The Importance of Place #1: Identifying an Area's Industry Strengths
Featured Voices
As we look to the future of the economy after a time of huge disruptio
In-Work Progression Report - Bosses urged to do more to help workers in low paid jobs get ahead
Featured Voices
@dwppressoffice - The In-Work Progression Commission calls for increa

Finally, progression through learning and work is not just about attaining qualifications. It’s about understanding and having confidence in our own abilities, even when we may find some tasks more challenging. Unidentified needs or previous negative experiences in education can dramatically impact confidence, and a learner who lacks confidence is more likely to disengage from their programme. Everyone can learn, however, and by giving every learner the opportunity to reach their full potential, we can help to build a love of learning and create new pathways to progression.

Steps to improving outcomes for apprentices

Equality, diversity and inclusion have always been part of the conversation around improving outcomes, but now we need to get serious and make changes that drive these policies into practice. Meaning that organisations can provide insight and evidence into how they are living up to their EDI commitments and improving their learning journey.

Identifying learners who are likely to struggle in a learning and work environment is essential, and understanding what effective steps organisations can take to support learners is going to make all the difference.

With recent research and data, Cognassist has released a new handbook containing 5 top tips to increase learner confidence, improve engagement and prevent your apprentices from dropping out.

Taking us all a step closer to making sure no learner is left behind.

Want to continue the conversation?

FE News are hosting a livestream all about taking action and preventing dropout at 10:00am on the 7th July.

You can join:

  • Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Head of digital, FE News
  • Louise Karwowski, Director of Education, Cognassist
  • Sally Dicketts, AoC President, CEO Activate Learning
  • Helen Wilson, Science Communication Manager, Cognassist (handbook author)

Gavin OMeara 100x100 pixelsGavin O’Meara, CEO and Head of digital, FE News, said:

We all know dropout is a serious problem for the FE Sector and this handbook provides some proactive steps we can all take to help prevent apprentices from leaving programmes.

"I’m really excited to continue this conversation with Cognassist and AoC’s Sally Dicketts on the 7th July.

"It’s time we get active in the fight against dropout.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ensuring qualifications alignment with the needs on the ground
Featured Voices
@TomBewick, chief executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingB
Collab Group and Compass Group support Pride Month and LGBTQ+ Inclusion
Featured Voices
June is Pride Month, a month for members of the LGBTQ+ community to pr
Broadening minds remains our best hope of leaving the world a better place than we found it
Featured Voices
Ofstednews's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman gave a speech at the annu
The Importance of Place #1: Identifying an Area's Industry Strengths
Featured Voices
As we look to the future of the economy after a time of huge disruptio
Higher education reform: The importance of learning from the pandemic
Featured Voices
@GavinWilliamson spoke to the @HEPI_news conference on the importance
University of the Arts London to launch 30 Online Courses for Students Worldwide
Featured Voices
Today (24 Jun) at the @HEPI_news Annual Conference 2021, James Purnell
Yorkshire colleges announce plans for merger
Featured Voices
The Governing Bodies of @SelbyCollege and @wakeycollege have today ann
Four Learning Trends to Manage Your Way out of the Pandemic
Featured Voices
I think we can all agree that 2020 was a year like no other. The pande
In-Work Progression Report - Bosses urged to do more to help workers in low paid jobs get ahead
Featured Voices
@dwppressoffice - The In-Work Progression Commission calls for increa
Firms must continue to strengthen inclusion and invest in skills and automation, the long-term solutions to staff shortages
Featured Voices
Government should immediately update the shortage occupations lists fo
Behind the scenes at a university spin off: We talk to Mark Newton, Managing Director of CoSector – University of London
Featured Voices
We sat down [virtually] with Mark Newton, Managing Director at CoSecto
HEPI have been tracking students’ views for 15 years. But it has never been so important to listen to them as it is in 2021
Featured Voices
The @HEPI-news / Advance HE Student Academic Experience Survey is 15 y

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page