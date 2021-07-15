 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Reforming our post-16 landscape: An important milestone in the reform of technical education in England

Details
Hits: 503
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jenifer Burden MBE, Director of Programmes, The Gatsby Charitable Foundation

This week, the government published the response to its consultation on the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3.

This is an important milestone in the reform of technical education in England, which will ensure that only qualifications that meet a high-quality bar and help individuals progress into work or further study are approved for public funding.

The reforms are being introduced after consultation with the education sector, employers, students and parents and will be phased in from 2023.

HIGH-QUALITY QUALIFICATIONS FOR ALL YOUNG PEOPLE

In the future, at age 16 students will be able to choose either an academic or technical path, both of which offer clear purpose and progression towards future career opportunities. For the academic path, A-level qualifications offer strong preparation for the study of university degrees, and for the technical path, both apprenticeships and T-level qualifications are designed to develop the knowledge and skills needed for skilled employment either immediately or after a period of further training.

The reforms will reduce the number of low-value courses and duplication across the qualifications landscape; however, it is important to note that the new system is not a ‘binary’ approach.

Alongside A-levels and T-levels there will continue to be other qualifications on offer, for example in creative and performing arts. In addition, within the academic path students will be able to follow a programme that mixes a core of A-levels with a smaller, complementary non-A-level qualification component.

As part of this flexibility it is important that students are:

  • offered programmes with combinations of qualifications that lead to good progression opportunities;
  • aware of the range of progression opportunities available to them from both the academic and technical paths, and
  • know how to choose to move between these options as appropriate – for example, students who follow an academic study programme may at age 18 choose to progress to a higher apprenticeship or Higher Technical Qualification.

T-LEVELS

T-level qualifications are being introduced in phases with the first qualifications from the Construction, Digital and Education routes taught from September 2020. These new qualifications are playing a critical role in ensuring that young people will be prepared for a broad range of great careers, with the knowledge and skills that employers need from their future workforce.

We are pleased that DFE is moving forwards with reform, with defunding of qualifications that overlap with T-levels beginning from 2023, following the managed sequence of introduction of T-levels.

All students deserve the opportunity to benefit from these high-quality T-levels as soon as possible, and the strong support government has provided to underpin the implementation of T-levels is enabling all colleges and schools to learn from the experience of earlier T-level institutions as they prepare to introduce their T-level courses. This support is being supplemented by major capital investment in T-level facilities of over £250m so far.

The Importance of Place #2: Identifying an Areaâ€™s Niche Occupations and In-Demand Jobs
Featured Voices
In the first part of this three-part series, @EMSI_UK looked at how da
Effective Media Impact and Engagement: Five Tips for Researchers
Featured Voices
One of the most effective ways to maximise research impact is to incre
Are we seeing a two speed recovery? Sector Reaction to ONS labour market stats
Featured Voices
The latest Labour market Information released by ONS today (15 Jul), r

TRANSITION PROGRAMME

For students who are not yet ready to begin a T-level the Transition Programme offers an additional year of study to prepare for their T-level course, ensuring that more young people can benefit from T-levels.

This is of particular importance for disadvantaged students, who are currently more likely just to be enrolled on lower value qualifications. In addition, alongside A-levels and T-levels at level 3, government is consulting on how qualifications at level 2 and below can also be reformed to provide good outcomes for students for whom these programmes are the appropriate choice at age 16.

QUALIFICATIONS THAT MEET EMPLOYERS’ NEEDS

Apprenticeships, T-levels and Higher Technical Qualifications are already aligned with employer-defined occupational standards. This puts employers at the heart of our technical education system.

Other technical qualifications on offer will now be reformed to ensure that they also align to these employer-defined standards, so that individuals and employers can be sure that all our technical qualifications are delivering the knowledge and skills they need.

Government has responded to calls to ensure the qualifications reform timeline is well-managed by giving more time for the reform of qualifications that will sit alongside T-levels and A-levels, with a pathfinder approach beginning initially with digital qualifications.

IMPROVING TECHNICAL EDUCATION

Technical education builds the knowledge and skills that individuals need to enter skilled employment and progress in their careers.

Gatsby supports a number of programmes to improve technical education in England, such as:

You may also be interested in these articles:

New research highlights the long-term benefits of college awards
Featured Voices
For the past 25 years, the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) has bee
The Importance of Place #2: Identifying an Area’s Niche Occupations and In-Demand Jobs
Featured Voices
In the first part of this three-part series, @EMSI_UK looked at how da
Effective Media Impact and Engagement: Five Tips for Researchers
Featured Voices
One of the most effective ways to maximise research impact is to incre
Reflecting on the resiliency of learners and trainers for World Youth Skills Day
Featured Voices
#WYSD2021 - As we edge closer to the end of lockdown rules, for World
Proposals set out for exams and assessments in 2022 - sector response
Featured Voices
Exams expected to take place next year because they are the best and f
Are we seeing a two speed recovery? Sector Reaction to ONS labour market stats
Featured Voices
The latest Labour market Information released by ONS today (15 Jul), r
Counting the cost of assessment this year: colleges write to awarding bodies to consider exam fees rebate
Featured Voices
Changes to assessment this year may have cost colleges in England an a
British and Irish children and young people guaranteed continued access to education institutions
Featured Voices
@educationgovuk and @Education_Ire : Understanding between UK and Iris
Yes, there’s a hard path ahead, but I’m confident you’re up to the task
Featured Voices
Amanda Spielman @Ofstednews discussed the impact of COVID-19 and recen
Scouts, NAVCA and SLQ support Good for Me Good for FE
Featured Voices
@UKScouting, @NAVCA and @SportsLeaders support #GoodforMeGoodforFE Sco
I firmly believe there is an opportunity to drive change that benefits children now and into the future
Featured Voices
@VickyFord Children and Families Minister speech @ADCStweets annual co
How Disability Can Help Close the STEM Gap
Featured Voices
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (#STEM) industries h

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Level 3 quals review outcome: what next?

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

QA
QA has published a new article: QA Wins Government Contract to Provide Digital Skills Bootcamps 38 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 57 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 57 minutes ago

In-depth webinar: How to practically implement the new...

It’s easy to note down a list of funding rule changes – it’s more complex to evaluate their impact and how you might practically implement them in a...

  • Thursday, 12 August 2021 02:00 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5885)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page