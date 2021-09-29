 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How digital measures are revolutionising the researcher experience

Details
Hits: 444

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dr Louise Bamford, Careers Consultant for researchers, Brunel University London

By utilising skills and career development platform @InkpathUK, Brunel University London (@Bruneluni) has successfully driven personal development for their researchers, offering innovative ways to manage the likes of training provision, attendance, and feedback. This allows researchers and tutors to analyse the data, target the areas of focus, and form a detailed trajectory for the student moving forward.

Dr Louise Bamford, Careers Consultant for researchers, and Dr Tina Ramkalawan, Director of the Graduate School, at Brunel University London discuss the importance of digital measures in revolutionising the researcher experience:

How Brunel is looking to technology to transform the researcher journey with better personal development tools 

Louise Bamford: As places that push research boundaries and discover cutting-edge solutions and ideas, universities are at the forefront of innovation. With that in mind, it is vital that universities look to continually improve the researcher experience to support and empower their research and foster personal development.

That is why, as a signatory of the 2019 UK Concordat to Support the Career Development of Researchers, Brunel has been striving to make our researcher development and support more accessible and engaging by utilising new digital platforms and edtech solutions.

These modern programs help us to promote learning opportunities which are adaptive to the changes within the higher education sector, that the pandemic has accelerated.

Recognising the importance and potential of EdTech advancements

Tina Ramkalawan: At Brunel, we recognise the importance and potential of edtech advancements, and we are keen to harness them. As part of these efforts, we are using Inkpath, an intuitive app that automates a large proportion of our training management, making it easier to collate training provision, facilitate bookings, attendance, feedback and reporting.

LB: It must be said that compared to our previous system, this service has enabled us to clearly see, in real time, the engagement from researchers for different cohorts and it ensures we readily capture their activities. For our staff, this means they can track metrics and student progress more thoroughly, allowing them to give more personalised feedback. This will be particularly useful during one-on-one sessions between researchers and development tutors, as they can analyse the collective data together and form a detailed idea of where the student is performing and what areas need to be focused on for improvement. Importantly, the researchers themselves can proactively find relevant courses, using the Inkpath app, with the aim of refining their skills.

TR: To add to that, due to the personalisation settings within the app, we have also been able to analyse different departments, cohorts, and academic levels, benefiting not only reporting but also delivery, as it allows us to personalise our offering to researchers; something we could not do before. For instance, we can now analyse data to see which opportunities are popular with different cohorts and which they have benefited from, and what particular development goals they have set e.g.  research management or communication.

The skills and capabilities required to find employment in the competitive market
Featured Voices
A forward-thinking outlook on the education-to-career pathUK job vacan
How Has Demand for Digital Jobs and Skills Changed in the Last 12 Months?
Featured Voices
We hear a lot about the growing demand for digital jobs and skills, bu
The outstanding alternative: Lessons from delivering outstanding apprenticeships remotely
Featured Voices
What lessons should be retained from the crisis the pandemic caused fo

LB: This tool has been particularly useful, as we want to empower researchers to take more ownership of their learning and embolden them to participate in development activities that go beyond training courses or workshops.

It's not just about ticking boxes - reflecting on practices and articulating what skills they have gained from a range of career and professional development experiences is just as valuable. This enables them to consider what they have learnt and then plan the next steps. The ability to reflect in this way is a skill that will be useful for them regardless of their ultimate career choice.

So far, we have seen strong user satisfaction, with the majority of our doctoral researchers proactively signing up to the platform, even before we fully switched the management of our researcher development provision to it.

Looking ahead: digital transformation and a change in mindset

LB: To establish this transformation, a cultural shift within higher education is desirable as university professional staff are amongst the people that scaffold the researcher experience. Adopting modern solutions that cater to the new needs of researchers, can also ensure that clunky systems are no longer creating challenges for staff related to organising courses, evaluating activity amongst researchers, and improving overall provision.

TR: Higher education provision is enhanced by personal development and reflection tools that are user-friendly, easy to manage, adaptable and straightforward to implement. By considering these types of adjustments, institutions can put the ‘user’ actively at the centre, refocus and increase time and cost efficiencies in the long term.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The skills and capabilities required to find employment in the competitive market
Featured Voices
A forward-thinking outlook on the education-to-career pathUK job vacan
How Has Demand for Digital Jobs and Skills Changed in the Last 12 Months?
Featured Voices
We hear a lot about the growing demand for digital jobs and skills, bu
The outstanding alternative: Lessons from delivering outstanding apprenticeships remotely
Featured Voices
What lessons should be retained from the crisis the pandemic caused fo
If it thinks it can’t get the staff today, FE needs to wake up and smell the coffee.
Featured Voices
The Office for National Statistics (@ONS) recently reported that job v
‘I urge you to hear me’: Changing prison education for the better
Featured Voices
The Chief Inspectors Amanda Spielman (@Ofstednews) and Charlie Taylor
5 ways colleges can optimise their IT infrastructures post-pandemic​
Featured Voices
When the pandemic hit and colleges were forced to transition to remote
Ten years of the School of Communication Arts: Looking back and forging ahead
Featured Voices
How does the School of Communication Arts (SCA) differ from, say, a un
Minister Chris Philp's speech at the AI Summit launching the National AI Strategy
Featured Voices
#LTW @CPhilpOfficial DCMS Minister celebrates tech success, particular
How Does Nature Impact Students' Well-Being?
Featured Voices
How often do you see joyful children playing outside with their peers,
College leaders warn Rishi Sunak not to turn the clock back on public spending
Featured Voices
Colleges leaders have challenged the Chancellor to be bold in the spen
Do you have to give employees the opportunity to appeal against their dismissal if they are made redundant?
Featured Voices
Redundancy is one of the potentially fair reasons for dismissal listed
If Nadhim Zahawi is serious about Levelling Up, boosting apprenticeships should be central to his decisions
Featured Voices
If @NadhimZahawi is serious about #LevellingUp across regions and sect

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, A review of the subcontracting rules & requirements for FY21-22 5 hours 16 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 5 hours

Taming Your Sabre Toothed Tiger!

Overview We are all affected by stress and there is so much information in regard to coping strategies for stress. Stress, both physical and...

  • Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
BMet
BMet has published a new article: Fujitsu team challenge gives BMet student innovators a healthy win 5 hours 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6121)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page