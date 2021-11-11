#FAB2021: The future of qualifications regulation across the UK

@AlexBurghart and Kirstie Donnelly MBE (@K_DonnellyCEO) open #FAB2021

Alex Burghart MP, Minister for Skills and Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies open the FAB 2021 Conference today, 11th November.

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator Ofqual will speaking about the future of qualifications regulation across the UK

This will then be discussed by the panel of industry experts, who will also be taking questions from the audience:

Emma Scott, Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual

George Brown, Head of Accreditation at SQA Accreditation

Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, Head of Regulatory Policy at Qualifications Wales

David Crosbie, Programme Manager CCEA Accreditation

Tune in to find out what they discuss:

#FAB2021 prepares to showcase a world-class awarding and assessment industry; as major government qualifications reform looms

9th Nov 2021: The Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) is gearing up for its first in-person annual conference since November 2019.

It takes place at the Marriott Hotel in Leicester on 11 & 12 November 2021.

Full members of FAB are regulated awarding and assessment organisations who, collectively, are committed to the highest standards of quality and delivery for learners. This includes our Platinum Partner members who represent some of the best-known brands in qualifications.

Only the very best organisations providing regulated qualifications in the United Kingdom and overseas seek membership of the Federation. And together, we actively influence and shape the post-16 skills and education landscape across the UK.

As the country emerges from the pandemic, the focus of the two-day conference this year is ‘delivering for the learner and society in challenging times.’

Over the two days, delegates will hear from leading industry experts, and regulators from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Government ministers and senior officials are also addressing the conference this year.

Commenting on the industry gathering, co-chairs of the Federation, Kirstie Donnelly MBE and Alan Woods OBE, said:

“On behalf of the Board, we’d like to welcome all those who will be brought together in-person and virtually for the first time since the pandemic began. There is no doubt this has been a challenging period for the whole industry and the wider skills sector.

“We’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to the entire awarding and assessment sector for the tireless way in which all our people have ensured that learners and apprentices were never disadvantaged by Covid-19.

“Quite rightly, we clapped the key workers during the pandemic. But we should never forget that in the engine room of our education system, there’s also some brilliant awarding and assessment experts who have helped keep the skills and education show on the road these past 24 challenging months. We salute them.”

Tom Bewick, chief executive of the Federation added:

“This year’s conference and annual awards is one of the biggest ever. It’s a real sign of just how much our high-quality regulated members enjoy working with one another as part of a team.

“This is the first annual conference we have put together that will see the fusion of our enhanced digital capabilities as an organisation with an in- person conference experience. As a result, we will be livestreaming some of the key sessions from the event this year, including our annual gala awards dinner co-hosted with the internet sensation Jackie Weaver!

“We’re particularly proud of our exclusive media partnership with FE News who, throughout the pandemic, have worked closely with our digital services arm, Skills World Live productions, to help us produce the most popular education podcast in the UK.”

You can tune into #FAB2021 on 11 and 12 November at the following times GMT:

11 November

11.00

Alex Burghart MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Skills)

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies

11.20 The future of qualifications regulation across the UK

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator Ofqual

Emma Scott , Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual

Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual George Brown, Head of Accreditation at SQA Accreditation

Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, Head of Regulatory Policy at Qualifications Wales

David Crosbie, Programme Manager CCEA Accreditation

13.30 Skills World Live Radio Show: What does the Skills Bill and Quals Reform really mean for the FE sector?

Presented by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies

Guests

Rachel Cooper, Strategy Director at IfATE

Catherine Large, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual

Susan Lovelock, Director of Professional and Technical Education, Department for Education

Catherine Winter, Managing Director, Financial Capability and Community Outreach at LIBF

David Hughes, Chief Executive, AoC

Dr Sue Pember CBE, Policy Director at HOLEX

21.25 FAB 2021 Awards

Hosted by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies and internet sensation Jackie Weaver.

12 November

10.25 Forging a new working relationship with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) in a changing regulatory landscape

Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director at Innovate Awarding

Rob Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer at IfATE

Sarah Edmonds, Founder and Director, Artemis Associates

Kevern Kerswell, CEO, OCN West Midlands

Patrick Craven, Director of Policy and Strategy Partnerships at City and Guilds

Suzanne Hall, Head of Product: Technical at Pearson

14.45 Skills World Live Radio Show: How does the UK win the global skills race?

Presented by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies

Mims Davies MP

Dr Fiona Aldridge, Head of Skills Insight at WMCA

Tina Renshaw, CEO at the English Speaking Board

Jo Maher, Principal and Chief Executive at Loughborough College

Jonathan Ortmans, President at GAN