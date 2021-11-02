 
#FutureOfAssessment with David Gallagher | Episode 5

David Gallagher & Gavin

In this episode, the latest in the series, host Gavin O’Meara invited David Gallagher (Chief Executive, NCFE) to catch up about NCFE’s refreshed vision and how this links to the future of assessment. The discussion comes a few weeks after NCFE launched their new brand and David and Gavin explore NCFE’s ambitious plans for change, including the innovations we can make in the world of assessment to optimise the end-to-end learner experience. NCFE recently relaunched as an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning, and this refreshed approach focuses on outcomes that place inclusivity and fair access at the heart of learning. By going beyond the remit of a traditional awarding organisation, the organisation is aiming to ensure learners are given the opportunity, means and motivation to make the best possible ongoing choices about their futures.

