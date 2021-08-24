 
Angela Noon appointed as the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board

Angela Noon, CFO and Executive Director of Siemens

Angela Noon, CFO and Executive Director of @Siemens, has been appointed as the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board.

Angela is taking over the role from Stephen van Rooyen, who has stepped down as chair due to family reasons. 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I am delighted to welcome Angela Noon as chair of the Skills and Productivity Board and look forward to working with her. Angela’s respected standing within the business community will be of enormous benefit to the board. Her experience as a leader within a large technology company will also be of particular value to the board and its aims to promote stronger productivity growth for the future”

Angela Noon, CFO and Executive Director of Siemens, said:

“I am excited by the opportunity to take on this role and to contribute to the board’s work. Equipping people with the right skills is a key part of improving people’s lives and increasing productivity to ensure the country is ready for future challenges.”

Angela was appointed CFO and Executive Director of Siemens UK in January 2018. In addition to this role, she is also Finance Director of the Smart Infrastructure Operating Company. 

Prior to her move to UK, Angela was Partner and Global CFO for Next47, the corporate venturing arm of Siemens AG. Based in Germany, Next47 is a fund, investing and partnering with startups to foster ideas and accelerate the development of new technologies. 

During her 20 year career with Siemens, Angela has held several senior management positions in the UK and overseas, including Global Vice President and CFO for the Digital Enterprise Software segment, a key unit for the industrial digitalization strategy of Siemens. 

Earlier in her career, Angela was Commercial Director for North West Europe for Siemens IT Solutions and Services. She is a Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee of the Compound Semi-Conductor Catapult based in Cardiff – one of Innovate UKs world leading innovation centres.  

Angela is Chair of the CBI Economic Growth Board and is a Chartered Companion of the Chartered Management Institute. Angela is a qualified Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Skills and Productivity Board

The Skills and Productivity Board is an expert committee providing independent, evidence-based advice to ministers at the Department for Education on matters relating to skills and their contribution to productivity.

The board provides expert advice on skills mismatches and how to make sure the courses and qualifications on offer across the country:

  • are aligned to the needs of employers
  • will help grow our economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Members carry out both technical analysis of data sources such as earnings, and more qualitative sources such as stakeholder interviews, policy reviews, and academic research. The board will consider wider government policy priorities as well as productivity.

Their advice will help government to identify the training which best equips people for work in the future. It will provide:

  • an authoritative, independent view of labour market issues including which skills add particular value
  • a national overview, as well as focusing on particular areas within the economy

Board members

The current members are:

  • Angela Noon (Chair) - CFO and Executive Director of Siemens UK
  • Arun Advani - Assistant Professor University of Warwick, Fellow at the Institute of Fiscal Studies
  • Claire Crawford - Reader in Economics University of Birmingham
  • Andrew Dickerson - Professor of Economics University of Sheffield and Director of Sheffield Methods Institute
  • Ewart Keep - Emeritus Professor in Education, Training and Skills Department of Education Oxford University
  • Grace Lordan - Associate Professor at London School of Economics (LSE) and Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative
  • Ken Mayhew - Emeritus Professor of Education and Economic Performance at Oxford University

The board is supported by a secretariat of Department for Education officials.

Skills and Productivity Board Remit Letter 

11th Nov 2020: The Secretary of State for Education writes to the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board to confirm their priorities for the year ahead.

The Skills and Productivity Board

I am delighted that you have agreed to chair the Skills and Productivity Board (SPB). The evidence and analysis the board produces will play a significant part in addressing the most pressing gaps in our knowledge and understanding of the labour market, helping to rebuild our economy post-Covid-19 and deliver a bold skills agenda. As a business leader, and an employer focused on improving the skills of their workforce, I am grateful for you taking on this critical role.

In order to provide independent expert advice on the nation’s labour market challenges, you will lead a board of six leading skills and labour market economists. My officials and I are grateful for your considered views throughout the selection process.

I am pleased to confirm that - following a highly competitive selection process - the following individuals have now been appointed to the board:

  • Arun Advani - University of Warwick: Assistant Professor, IFS Fellow • Claire Crawford - University of Birmingham: Reader in Economics
  • Andrew Dickerson - University of Sheffield: Professor of Economics and Director of Sheffield Methods Institute
  • Ewart Keep - Oxford University: Emeritus Professor in Education, Training and Skills, Department of Education Oxford University
  • Grace Lordan - LSE: Associate Professor & Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative
  • Sir Christopher Pissarides - LSE: Regius Professor of Economics and Nobel laureate

Under your leadership the board will play a central role in driving forward the government’s ambitious plans to upgrade the skills system – including improving higher technical education - and boost productivity. I know we agree on the importance of ensuring that courses and qualifications on offer to students across the country are high-quality, are aligned to the skills that employers need for the future and will help grow our economy after the coronavirus outbreak.

To this end, you and I have agreed the board will prioritise the following questions over the next 12 months:

  • Which areas of the economy face the most significant skills mismatches or present growing areas of skills need?
  • Can the board identify the changing skills needs of several priority areas within the economy over the next 5-10 years?
  • How can skills and the skills system promote productivity growth in areas of the country that are poorer performing economically?

This is an ambitious agenda that reflects the challenging economic context in which we find ourselves. Each of these questions covers a wide field of enquiry and opens a broad range of possibilities for research. As you begin to tackle these three questions, I would encourage you to prioritise the accumulation of evidence that can have the greatest impact, to build on the excellent analytical work that has already taken place inside and outside government, and to focus on actionable insights that we can use to reform our skills system. My officials stand ready to provide support where necessary.

Furthermore, I know that you and I share the view that we could learn a great deal from work happening in other countries, facing similar issues in their labour markets. I welcome the board’s advice on what ‘good’ looks like across the globe.

I look forward to seeing the SPB’s outputs on these vital questions and for their contribution to ongoing efforts to levelling up opportunity across the country and ensuring people have the skills they need to progress. As we continue our important work on building a post Covid-19 economy, I ask that the board operates closely with officials in my department and across government to ensure wider priorities on labour market recovery and economic growth are considered within their agenda.

Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP Secretary of State for Education

 

New board members of the Skills and Productivity Board confirmed

13th Nov 2020: Six new board members for the Skills and Productivity Board (SPB) have been announced.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I’m delighted to announce the appointment of six expert board members to our Skills and Productivity Board (SPB). They bring a wealth of technical expertise in economics and labour markets and will play a vital role in helping to tackle the nation’s skills challenges.

“Now, more than ever, we need a world class skills system that provides opportunity across the country. I look forward to working with the board to deliver our ambitious agenda and help rebuild our economy after the pandemic.”

The Skills and Productivity Board is an expert committee providing independent, evidence-based advice to ministers at the Department for Education on matters relating to skills and their contribution to productivity.

The board provides expert advice on skills mismatches and how to make sure the courses and qualifications on offer across the country:

  • are aligned to the needs of employers
  • will help grow our economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Members carry out both technical analysis of data sources such as earnings, and more qualitative sources such as stakeholder interviews, policy reviews, and academic research. The board will consider wider government policy priorities as well as productivity.

Their advice will help government to identify the training which best equips people for work in the future. It will provide:

  • an authoritative, independent view of labour market issues including which skills add particular value
  • a national overview, as well as focusing on particular areas within the economy

Board members

The Nov 2020 members:

  • Stephen van Rooyen (Chair) - EVP and CEO, UK and Ireland, Sky Limited
  • Arun Advani - Assistant Professor University of Warwick, Fellow at the Institute of Fiscal Studies
  • Claire Crawford - Reader in Economics University of Birmingham
  • Andrew Dickerson - Professor of Economics University of Sheffield and Director of Sheffield Methods Institute
  • Ewart Keep - Emeritus Professor in Education, Training and Skills Department of Education Oxford University
  • Grace Lordan - Associate Professor at London School of Economics (LSE) and Founding Director of the Inclusion Initiative
  • Sir Christopher Pissarides - Regius Professor of Economics at LSE

The board is supported by a secretariat of Department for Education officials.

The Secretary of State for Education has written to the Chair of the SPB, Stephen van Rooyen, outlining the vision of the board.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that Stephen van Rooyen will be chair of the Skills and Productivity Board in September 2020 

The SPB – which was first announced in October 2019 – will play a central role in driving forward the government’s ambitious FE reform programme. The Board will provide expert advice on how to make sure the courses and qualifications on offer to students across the country are high-quality, and aligned to the skills that employers need for the future and that will help grow our economy after the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephen van Rooyen was selected as Chair of the SPB due to his extensive business experience, and as a thought leader in technology, engineering and communications. In Stephen’s current role as EVP and CEO, UK and Europe at Sky he has been a strong advocate for apprenticeships, launching ambitious schemes across technology, journalism and business functions.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen van Rooyen as the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board.

Stephen has a wealth of experience across the technology, engineering and communications sectors and will be able to share his vital insight and leadership with the panel. He also a keen and proud champion of apprentices, having taken Sky’s apprenticeship programme from strength to strength.

He will lead an expert panel who will provide important advice on how to tackle the nation’s skill challenges. The board will play a key role in helping us to rebuild our economy post-Covid-19 and deliver our bold skills agenda. I look forward to working with him to level up opportunity across the country ensuring people have the skills they need to progress.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK and Europe at Sky said:

Given the pace of change in business and in workplaces today, and the economic challenges of COVID, the new Skills and Productivity Board has a key role to play in developing our skills economy for current and future generations. It is a privilege to contribute, and I’m looking forward to working with the panel and the government to drive this important agenda

The work of the SPB will be carried out by a panel of five leading skills and labour market economists, supported by Department for Education officials. The panel will undertake independent research and analysis in response to questions set out by the Secretary of State and Chair. Applications for panel members closed earlier this month and appointments will be made in due course.

The government’s forthcoming FE White Paper will set out detailed plans to build a high-quality further education system – one that unlocks potential, levels up skills and boosts opportunities for people across the country.

