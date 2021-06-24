 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Progress Group welcome Sumita Chopra as Head of Strategic Projects

Details
Hits: 189
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sumita Chopra, Head of Strategic Projects, The Progress Group

National education and training specialists, The Progress Group, have welcomed Sumita Chopra to their Senior Leadership Team. Sumita brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role as Head of Strategic Projects within the Group.

Sumita, who was born in Delhi, India, began her career as an IT Professional, developing and deploying custom-built applications for Marketing and PR, FMCG, and financial institutions. After moving to the UK in 2001, Sumita completed her MBA from the University of Manchester and began working in the education sector.

Before taking up her role at The Progress Group, Sumita was Director of Operations and Innovation for the International Baccalaureate. Here she led the business and system transformation on all aspects of assessment operations, including middle years and A-Level qualifications.

Sumita’s extensive experience providing consultations within the education sector will prove invaluable in her new role at The Progress Group. Alongside her full-time job, Sumita also serves as a Trustee for the Multi-Vision Academy Board in Bury, where she is committed to building strong communities, and providing better education services and opportunities for the citizens of tomorrow.

Talking on her appointment, Sumita said;

‘’I immediately felt The Progress Group was the right fit for me. The Group’s vision resonates with my ambition and attitudes for the future generation. This is an ethos I am passionate about and want to instil in my two young children. I am committed to lead by example and impart my curiosity and thirst for continuous learning onto my two boys.’’

‘’I am thrilled to be joining a business that is committed to having an impact on people’s lives. There is a huge opportunity for me to help shape the success of the business and drive forward their vision to support even more individuals access education and training opportunities.’’

In her role as Head of Strategic Projects, Sumita will operate across all six of the Group’s subsidiaries, with the responsibility of establishing the structure, framework, and governance for the management of a portfolio of tech-focused, and business-critical projects.

Speaking on Sumita’s appointment, Jayne Worthington, CEO of The Progress Group said;

‘’Sumita is the latest investment that we have made at Group level, and I could not be more delighted. Her extensive experience in the education sector, coupled with her personal values, make her the perfect candidate for this role, and the perfect fit for our Group.’’

Education Secretary selects Dr Jo Saxton as preferred candidate for new Ofqual Chief Regulator
Executive Appointments
@GavinWilliamson has put forward Dr Jo Saxton as his preferred candida
EDT appoints new Chairman of the Board
Executive Appointments
The EDT (Engineering Development Trust), has announced that Professor
CITB appoints Jackie Ducker as new Customer and Product Director
Executive Appointments
@CITB_UK has appointed Jackie Ducker as the organisationâ€™s new Custo

‘’As we continue to grow and develop, Sumita’s expertise around change management and system transformation will be invaluable. We have several exciting tech-based projects in the pipeline which will really help to revolutionise our market offer and operational running, and I cannot wait for Sumita to get started on helping to really drive these projects forward.”

The Progress Group is a nationally based group of training and education specialists, made up of six subsidiaries, each of which are aligned to the needs of industry today and tomorrow. As a collective, the Group support individuals aged 11 to 65 to access training and education opportunities. Through their subsidiaries, they serve a wealth of different sectors, from renewable energy to alternative education.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Buckinghamshire New University appoints Maggie Galliers as new Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council
Executive Appointments
Following an extensive search and recruitment process, Maggie Galliers
New Principal joins BMet
Executive Appointments
BMet (@BMetC) welcomed Pat Carvalho as its new Principal and Chief Exe
Mark Westwood appointed Head of the Centre of Aeronautics at Cranfield
Executive Appointments
Mark Westwood will be joining @CranfieldUni from the Connected Places
PebblePad hires Kenny Nicholl and Sam Blyth to support UK growth
Executive Appointments
@PebblePad has announced two new executive hires in its London team, a
Team Growth at New Talent Fashion
Executive Appointments
New Talent Fashion (NTF) – a platform to empower and showcase upcomi
Education Secretary selects Dr Jo Saxton as preferred candidate for new Ofqual Chief Regulator
Executive Appointments
@GavinWilliamson has put forward Dr Jo Saxton as his preferred candida
EDT appoints new Chairman of the Board
Executive Appointments
The EDT (Engineering Development Trust), has announced that Professor
CITB appoints Jackie Ducker as new Customer and Product Director
Executive Appointments
@CITB_UK has appointed Jackie Ducker as the organisation’s new Custo
Professor Kamran Razmdoost appointed Dean of ESCP London Campus
Executive Appointments
Professor Kamran Razmdoost has been appointed the new Dean of @ESCP_bs
upGrad Inc. strengthens UK leadership team with two senior hires
Executive Appointments
Tom Atkinson joins upGrad as VP for Sales and Partnerships and Octave
New deputy principal appointed at Eastleigh College
Executive Appointments
Digital focus for Eastleigh’s new deputy principal @Eastleigh_Col Ea
The OfS seeks new independent members for its Quality Assessment Committee and Provider Risk Committee
Executive Appointments
@OfficeStudents are looking for new members to join these two board co

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5810)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page