Information for education and skills training providers
Documents
ESFA 2020 to 2021 end of year reconciliation for adult education budget (AEB) and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB) grant funded providers
HTML
How to submit a funding claim for 2020 to 2021
HTML
How to submit a funding claim for 2019 to 2020
HTML
Funding claims user guide
PDF, 1.61MB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Lower reconciliation threshold for Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) grant funded providers for 2020 to 2021 academic year
The first document on the page provides details about the lower reconciliation threshold for ESFA grant funded adult education budget and advanced learner loans bursary providers for 2020 to 2021.
If you have any questions, please contact your ESFA territorial colleague or use our online enquiry form.
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates
We've added additional guidance to the ESFA 2020 to 2021 end of year reconciliation for adult education budget (AEB) and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB) grant funded providers.
We have updated the funding claims user guidance. The year-end claims window open Tuesday 8 June 2021.
We have updated the funding claims 2020 to 2021 guidance with a section on 19 to 24 traineeship learner support 2020 procurement (section 4.6).
We have added further information regarding the 2020 to 2021 end of year reconciliation threshold for adult education budget (AEB) and advanced learner loans bursary (ALLB) grant funded providers
We have updated the funding claims guidance for 2020 to 2021
We have added details and guidance on how to submit your 2020 to 2021 mid-year forecast funding claim.
We have updated the funding claims user guide for the final claims process for 2019 to 2020
We have updated the how to submit a funding claim guidance to include business case instructions and clarity regarding audits.
We have updated the how to submit a funding claim for 2019 to 2020
We have updated our guidance on year-end forecast funding claims: providers with selected allocations no longer need to submit a year-end forecast funding claim for 2019 to 2020
We have added the Funding claims user guide
We have updated information relating to submission of 2018 to 2019 Final Reconciliation Statements.
We have updated the funding claims user guide for 2018 to 2019
We have updated the 2018 to 2019 funding claims deadline
We have added the 2019 to 2020 funding claims guidance
We have published the funding claims user guide to help providers submit their funding claims.
We have updated the deadlines to make your final funding claims.
We have published information on 2018 to 2019 reconciliation.
We have published the mid-year funding claims user guide for 2018 to 2019.
We've updated the 'How to submit a funding claim' guide for the 2018 to 2019 funding year.
We have published updated information on the 2017 to 2018 reconciliation policy including over-delivery payments and Apprenticeships and 16-18 traineeships over-delivery.
The final funding claim collection for colleges and training providers is now open. Claims must be submitted in the Hub by Monday 29 October, and claims must be signed off by Manage your education and skills funding (previously known as, Skills funding service) by Wednesday 31 October.
We've published information that the opening of the final funding claim collection for colleges and training providers has been delayed and will now open on Monday 22 October.
We've published a user guide for final funding claims for 2017 to 2018.
Added a user guide for year-end funding claims for 2017 to 2018.
We have amended the date providers can submit (if applicable) an exception case following the final claim process to 21 December 2018. We have also brought forward the date any reconciliation clawback/payment will be actioned from to December 2018.
Mid-year funding claims for 2017 to 2018 – user guide published.
Updated information on how to submit a funding claim.
Updated information about 2016 to 2017 final reconciliation statements.
Updated funding claims user guide.
Editorial change detailing 2016 to 2017 year-end reconciliation statements made to page on 28 September 2017.
Updated user guide.
Added the funding claims user guide.
Updated guidance for providers that have to submit a funding claim for 2016 to 2017.
Added information about the final reconciliation statements for the 2015 to 2016 funding year.
Updated funding claims 2015 to 2016 - user guide.
Added a note for providers funded through a grant for their adult skills budget.
Updated funding claims guidance document and user guide.
New version of SFA funding claims user guide uploaded on 15 February 2016.
New version of SFA funding claims user guide uploaded on 5 February 2016
SFA Funding Claims 2015 to 2016 User Guide uploaded on 25 January 2016.
We have now published the Funding Claims 2015 to 2016 document.
October 2015: now published - revised versions of the claim forms for Adult Skills Budget and Discretionary Learner Support.
Updated SFA funding claim: community learning forms.
We have published a new version of the Funding Claims document. We now request you submit a copy of the signed final funding claim form by attaching a scanned version to the Hub rather than by post. You still need to do this by the deadline date published in Annex A. We have amended paragraphs 17, 40, 54 and 64 to reflect this change.
Funding Claims 2014 to 2015 and the associated funding claims forms have now been published.
Updated version of the Funding Claims 2013/2014 has now been published.
First published.