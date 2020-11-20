Learning Records Service (LRS) web services provide system-to-system communications over a network.
Documents
LRS getting started guide
PDF, 278KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
LRS testing instructions guide
PDF, 96.4KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
LRS web services interface specification
PDF, 1.11MB, 89 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
ULN validation
PDF, 290KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AO web services interface application
MS Word Document, 75.3KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
LRB web services interface application
MS Word Document, 82.8KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Live web service connection form
ODT, 34.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
LRB testing application form
MS Word Document, 61.3KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Learning Records Service (LRS) web services provide system-to-system communications over a network, which mainly takes place over the Internet. Put simply, the system requests a specific task (or tasks) of another system and then receives a response to its request.
Using the web services interface
Web services can give several benefits:
your management information system (MIS) can communicate directly with our learner register, rather than using you as an intermediary meaning you do not need to log onto the learner register as a user, or give every user of your MIS access to it
the web service interface also removes the effort and risk of error of re-keying information from your MIS into the learner register because data is transferred directly
each web service only does one thing, because it has no memory, the services are scalable, meaning we can make several copies of the same service simultaneously
a web service uses a standard extensible mark-up language (XML), which is referred to as its service description, this gives you all of the details you need to use the service, including message formats (that detail the operations), transport protocols and location. Web service descriptions are expressed in web service description language (WSDL, pronounced ‘Wizdel’)
If you are not familiar with web services, we recommend you seek expert advice before starting any development of your MIS.
Last updated 20 November 2020
