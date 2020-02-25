 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Keeping children safe in education - 2020 Consultation

Details
Hits: 2991

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Keeping children safe in education: proposed revisions 2020

We are seeking views on proposed changes to the statutory guidance ‘Keeping children safe in education’, with a view to making changes for September 2020. 

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at 

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on revisions to Keeping children safe in education, the statutory guidance that sets out what schools and colleges should do and the legal duties with which they must comply to keep children safe.

Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on safeguarding children and safer recruitment.

Documents

Keeping children safe in education - for schools and colleges

Ref: DfE-00129-2019PDF, 798KB, 110 pages

Keeping children safe in education: for school and college staff (part 1)

Ref: DfE-00130-2019PDF, 693KB, 30 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Regulated activity in relation to children: scope

Ref: DFE-58201-2012PDF, 233KB, 10 pages

Details

This guidance applies to all schools and is for:

  • headteachers, teachers and staff
  • governing bodies, proprietors and management committees

It sets out the legal duties you must follow to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people under the age of 18 in schools and colleges.

All school and college staff should read part 1 of this guidance. Part 1 of the guidance is also available as a standalone document.

‘Regulated activity in relation to children: scope’ describes work that a barred person must not do.

We have also published guidance on ‘Disqualification under the Childcare Act 2006’.

Statutory guidance sets out what schools must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a good reason not to.

Published 26 March 2015
Last updated 1 October 2019 + show all updates

Advertisement

FE Commissioner intervention: North Lincolnshire Council
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary for North Lincolnshire C
New push to improve outcomes for vulnerable children
Resources
Dedicated support in schools for children who have experienced adversi
Use of Keeping children safe in education part 4 guidance
Resources
A review of how schools and colleges are using part 4 of the guidance.

  1. Updates to paragraphs 164 and 165 in attached document Keeping children safe in education.
  2. The September 2019 version of the keeping children safe in education guidance is now in force and replaces previous versions.
  3. Added draft guidance for 2019.
  4. Updated document 'Keeping children safe in education: for schools and colleges'. Paragraph 132 - new link to The Childcare (Disqualification) and Childcare (Early Years Provision Free of Charge) (Extended Entitlement) (Amendment) Regulations 2018. Paragraphs 158 and 159 updated to clarify the point at which a school must make a referral to DBS. Updated document 'Keeping children safe in education: for school and college staff (part 1)'. Flowchart titled 'Actions where there are a concern about a child' updated to make it more accessible.
  5. Updated 'Keeping children safe in education'. Updates include changes to information for all staff (part 1) and the management of safeguarding (part 2) and a new section covering child on child sexual violence and sexual harassment (part 5). Annex H provides a table of all changes.
  6. Added 2 new guidance documents due to take effect from 3 September 2018.
  7. Updated 'Keeping children safe in education'. Updates include changes to information for all staff (part 1) and the management of safeguarding (part 2). Annex H provides a table of all changes.
  8. Added 'Keeping children safe in education: for schools and colleges - guidance from 5 September 2016'.
  9. Added 'Regulated activity in relation to children: scope' document.
  10. Both documents updated to reflect the new prevent duty, to emphasise responsibilities concerning children missing from education, and to provide more content on female genital mutilation.
  11. In 'Regulated activity' section, corrected the link to the factual note on regulated activity in relation to children.
  12. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Financial health notice to improve: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure
Resources
A financial health notice to improve issued to National College for Ad
FE Commissioner intervention: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on National College for
Amanda Spielman's Biography
Resources
Amanda Spielman has been Ofsted Chief Inspector since January 2017.Bet
Consultation on changes to funding recommendation
Resources
Information provided during this consultation, including personal info
Knowledge Transfer Partnerships: what they are and how to apply
Resources
You can improve your business' competitiveness and productivity throug
School preference data collections 2020: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities completing the school preference data coll
Schools admissions: applications for overseas children
Resources
How local authorities, academies and admission authorities should proc
Early adopters of relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education
Resources
A list of schools who registered their interest to voluntarily introdu
FE Commissioner intervention: St Mary’s College
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on St Mary’s College,
FE Commissioner intervention: North Lincolnshire Council
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary for North Lincolnshire C
New push to improve outcomes for vulnerable children
Resources
Dedicated support in schools for children who have experienced adversi
Use of Keeping children safe in education part 4 guidance
Resources
A review of how schools and colleges are using part 4 of the guidance.

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Events
AELP Events added a new event 50 minutes ago

AELP National Conference 2020

Overview A new government with a post-Brexit agenda has huge implications for skills. The AELP National Conference 2020 is ideally timed for...

  • Wednesday, 10 June 2020 08:30 AM
  • Novotel London West, 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London. W6 8DR United Kingdom
PHX Training
PHX Training has published a new article: Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity 17 hours 46 minutes ago
Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Celebration of the perfect training partnership 17 hours 50 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page