The standard helps schools and local authorities meet basic standards for good financial health and resource management.
Documents
Schools financial value standard
XLSM, 211KB
Checklist guidance
HTML
Dashboard guidance
HTML
Additional resources
ODT, 46.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
Local authority maintained schools must submit the SFVS annually to their local authority. Local authorities use this information to inform their programme of financial assessment and audit.
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department for Education (DfE) has advised local authorities to exercise discretion on how and when they implement some of the usual annual requirements within their scheme for financing schools. One example for such use of discretion is the completion of the SFVS for the financial year 2019 to 2020. In making such decisions, local authorities should take full account of the current pressures on themselves and their schools.
Academies should use the school resource management self-assessment tool.
Send feedback on the tool and guidance to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
If you’d like to receive occasional updates from the DfE on topics and products related to school resource management, sign up to our schools business professionals contact list.
Schools financial standard
The standard consists of a checklist and a dashboard.
The checklist asks questions of governing bodies in 6 areas of resource management. It provides clarification for each question, examples of good practice, and details of further support available to assist schools in addressing specific issues.
The dashboard shows how a school’s data compares to thresholds on a range of statistics identified by the Department for Education (DfE) as indicators of good resource management and outcomes. It provides explanations of each of the indicators and helps schools to fill in their data and understand the results.
The SFVS document, checklist and dashboard guidance, and additional resource documents are appropriate for the 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 reporting year. These documents will be updated in March 2021.
Last updated 3 April 2020 + show all updates
Added information about returns for local authorities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Updated the .xlms tool to include bug fixes, and the dashboard and checklist guidance to include formatting changes. Removed the form and support notes.
Updated the dashboard in the 2019 to 2020 SFVS to include additional RAG ratings for average teacher cost and spend on teaching staff as a percentage of total expenditure, so that schools can benchmark different years of data. Also updated the dashboard guidance to reflect these changes.
Added a link to free training on ICFP for school leaders.
Advertisement
In ‘12. Section C’ and ‘13. Section C’ of the 2019 to 2020 dashboard guidance, we added a correction to the ‘calculating your data’ formula.
Added minor clarifications to our recommendations on how often governors should receive monitoring reports in the 2019 to 2020 checklist guidance.
Updated the schools financial standard to the 2019 to 2020 version.
Updated section 20 and 21 of the '2019 to 2020 checklist guidance' and the '2019 to 2020 schools financial value standard'.
First published.