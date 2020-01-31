An interactive spreadsheet for comparing data about children and young people across all local authorities in England.
Documents
Local authority interactive tool
XLSM, 7.78MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Local authority interactive tool: user guide
Ref: DFE-00150-2015PDF, 4.25MB, 26 pages
Local authority interactive tool: version log
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.5KB
Children's services statistical neighbour benchmarking tool
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 473KB
Details
We would like to understand how you use LAIT and related data sets and tools.
Complete our survey and let us know what features are important to you.
The survey should take around 20 to 30 minutes.
The local authority interactive tool (LAIT) presents information in interactive tables and charts with the local authority’s rank and position in England.
It includes data on:
- children looked after by local authorities
- child protection
- special educational needs and disability (SEND)
- pupil attainment
- children’s health
- post-16 circumstances
- judgements from Ofsted
The ‘Children’s services statistical neighbour benchmarking tool’ allows you to select a local authority and display its ‘closest statistical neighbours’ (local authorities with similar characteristics).
More information is available in appendix A of the ‘Local authority interactive tool: user guide’.Published 28 January 2014
Last updated 31 January 2020 + show all updates
Updated the LAIT tool and version log. Added a link to a survey to help us understand how you use LAIT and related data sets and tools.
Replaced the 'local authority interactive tool' and version log documents with updated versions.
Updated tool with corrected 2019 data for percentage of child protection re-referrals within 12 months.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Replaced all 4 documents with updated versions.
Replaced the local authority interactive tool and log files with updated versions.
Updated LAIT tool and version log.
Attached updated versions of the local authority interactive tool (LAIT) and version log.
Updated LAIT tool and version log.
Added information about the review of statistical neighbour groupings.
Updated LAIT tool and version log.
Updated LAIT and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated LAIT tool and version log.
Added a new version of the local authority interactive tool and version log.
Updated documents 'Local authority interactive tool' and 'Local authority interactive tool: version log'.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Attached updated versions of LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Advertisement
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool.
Updated 'Local authority interactive tool' and 'Local authority interactive tool: version log'
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Replaced the Local Authority Interactive Tool and version log with new versions.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT version log.
Updated 'Local authority interactive tool' spreadsheet, following update of data from other statistical releases.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated LAIT, the version log and user guide.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated the tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Replaced the LAIT tool and version log with December documents.
New version of the local authority interactive tool. See the version log to find out what data has changed.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT tool and version log.
Updates to the LAIT tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated the LAIT and version log to include percentage of pupils with special educational needs (SEN), dedicated schools grant, pupil premium, child death reviews, 'ForeverFSM6' (free school meals) and permanent/fixed period exclusions.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated LAIT, user guide and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated LAIT, user guide and version log.
Updated the local authority interactive tool and version log documents.
Updated the local authority interactive tool and version log documents.
Updated the local authority interactive tool and version log documents.
Updated the local authority interactive tool and version log documents.
Added updated version of the local authority interactive tool and the version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Updated LAIT, user guide and version log.
Updated tool and version log.
Revised tool and version log.
Revised tool and version log.
Tool updated.
Tool revised.
Revised the local authority interactive tool (LAIT) and updated the version log.
Tool revised
Tool revised.
Tool revised.
Tool revised.
Tool revised.
Tool updated with new data.
First published.