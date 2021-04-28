Information for local authorities on the school improvement monitoring and brokering grant.

School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations April 2021

PDF, 379KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations October 2020

PDF, 342KB, 12 pages

School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations April 2020

PDF, 333KB, 9 pages

School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations October 2019

PDF, 523KB, 8 pages

School improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations April 2019

PDF, 977KB, 9 pages

The school improvement monitoring and brokering grant of £50 million per year was announced on 30 November 2016. The grant has been allocated to local authorities since September 2017 to allow them to continue to monitor performance of maintained schools, broker school improvement provision, and intervene as appropriate.

Published 11 January 2017
Last updated 28 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have added the school improvement monitoring and brokering grant allocations for April 2021

  2. Updated to include the allocations for the period September 2020 to March 2021.

  3. Updated to include April 2020 allocations

  4. We have published the allocations for the period September 2019 to March 2020.

  5. We have published final allocations for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

  6. We've added the initial allocations for 2018 to 2019 academic year

  7. Updated to include final allocations for the remaining £20 million pro rata amount of the grant, which covers the period Apri 2018 to August 2018.

  8. We’ve published the final allocations for the school improvement monitoring and brokering grant.

  9. First published.

