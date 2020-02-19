Information to help open academies and academy trusts comply with their funding agreement and understand their funding and payments.

General information

Information to help academies and academy trusts with business-cycle planning.

  1. Academies planning calendar
Academies financial management and governance

Information to help academies understand and comply with their financial management and governance requirements.

  1. Academies Financial Handbook
  2. Academy trust financial management good practice guides
  3. Setting executive salaries: guidance for academy trusts
  4. Related party transactions: information for academy trusts
  5. Academy trusts: view my financial insights
  6. Understanding your data: a guide for school governors and academy trustees
  7. Academies severance payments
  8. Academies finance and assurance steering group terms of reference
  9. Academy trusts: themes arising from ESFA's assurance work
    • Guidance
  10. ESFA investigation publishing policy
Academies financial returns

  1. Academies Accounts Direction
  2. Academies accounts return
  3. Academies budget forecast returns
  4. Academies land and buildings collection tool
  5. School resource management self-assessment tool
  6. Academies chart of accounts
  7. Academies financial returns
Support for academy trusts

  1. Financial support for academy trusts in financial difficulty
  2. Academy trust guide to reducing fraud
Academies funding and payments

Information to help academies how much funding they will receive and when payments are made.

  1. Academies revenue funding allocations
  2. Revenue funding: payments to academies
  3. Academy national non-domestic rates (NNDR) claims
Academies risk protection arrangement (RPA)

  1. The risk protection arrangement (RPA) for schools
Academies compliance

Information to help academies comply with other aspects of their funding agreements. Reports, letters and notices to improve are in a separate collection.

  1. Academy trusts: provide or update governance contact information
  2. Academy admissions
  3. Setting up an academies complaints procedure
  4. Academies: making significant changes or closure by agreement
  5. Enhanced DBS disclosure checks for chairs of academy trusts
New academies information

This section contains information for new academies to help them understand the role of Education Funding Agency and what is expected from academies.

  1. Academies: information for new academies
  2. Academies land and buildings valuation
  3. Academy trusts: information for new trusts
  4. Academies financial management and governance self-assessment
Academies capital funding

Information about capital funding including the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

  1. Capital funding for multi-academy trusts (MATs)
  2. Condition Improvement Fund
  3. Academy property transactions
Published 11 March 2014
