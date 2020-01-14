How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, children's services and social care in the financial year 2018 to 2019.

A summary of data from the consistent financial reporting and S251 outturn surveys covering:

the income and expenditure of local authority-maintained schools in England

local authority spending on education services and children’s and young people’s services

the latest position on school revenue balances

14 January 2020 Corrected errors affecting Table 1a (lines 3.2.2a and 3.1.2b for 2018-19), Table 7 (column J for Darlington, North East and National) and Table 10 (rows for Poole, South West and National) in LA_and_school_expenditure_2018-19_Tables.xlsx. 13 December 2019 First published.