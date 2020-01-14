How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, children's services and social care in the financial year 2018 to 2019.
A summary of data from the consistent financial reporting and S251 outturn surveys covering:
- the income and expenditure of local authority-maintained schools in England
- local authority spending on education services and children’s and young people’s services
- the latest position on school revenue balances
Last updated 14 January 2020 + show all updates
- Corrected errors affecting Table 1a (lines 3.2.2a and 3.1.2b for 2018-19), Table 7 (column J for Darlington, North East and National) and Table 10 (rows for Poole, South West and National) in LA_and_school_expenditure_2018-19_Tables.xlsx.
- First published.