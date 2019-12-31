The Low Pay Commission's short report summarises the evidence for our recommendations on the April 2020 National Minimum Wage rates.

The Low Pay Commission’s short report on the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage summarises the evidence underpinning our recommendations for the rates to apply from 1 April 2020. These recommendations were accepted in full by the Government and announced on 31 December 2019.

The Low Pay Commission’s full 2019 Report will be published in early January.

Minimum wage rates from April 2020

Rate from April 2019 Rate from April 2020 Increase National Living Wage £8.21 £8.72 6.2% 21-24 Year Old Rate £7.70 £8.20 6.5% 18-20 Year Old Rate £6.15 £6.45 4.9% 16-17 Year Old Rate £4.35 £4.55 4.6% Apprentice Rate £3.90 £4.15 6.4% Accommodation Offset £7.55 £8.20 6.4%

Alongside this summary of findings, we are also publishing the following accompanying documents:

The letter from Bryan Sanderson to the Secretary of State setting out our recommendations.

Additional data on the coverage of the minimum wage at local authority level and by region and nation.

We have already published the research we commissioned in 2019 and which informed our recommendations.

