Policy paper: National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government response to the Low Pay Commission’s Autumn 2019 recommendations

Documents
National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government response to the Low Pay Commission’s Autumn 2019 recommendations
Details
The Low Pay Commission (LPC) has recommended that the hourly rates should increase in April 2020:
- from £8.21 to £8.72 for workers aged 25 and over (the National Living Wage)
- from £7.70 to £8.20 for 21 to 24 year olds
- from £6.15 to £6.45 for 18 to 20 year olds
- from £4.35 to £4.55 for 16 to 17 year olds
- from £3.90 to £4.15 for apprentices aged under 19 or in the first year of their apprenticeship
The government accepts these recommendations, and this document sets out its response.
