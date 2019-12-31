 
Policy paper: National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government response to the Low Pay Commission’s Autumn 2019 recommendations

The government's response to the Low Pay Commission’s recommendations on National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates.

The Low Pay Commission (LPC) has recommended that the hourly rates should increase in April 2020:

  • from £8.21 to £8.72 for workers aged 25 and over (the National Living Wage)
  • from £7.70 to £8.20 for 21 to 24 year olds
  • from £6.15 to £6.45 for 18 to 20 year olds
  • from £4.35 to £4.55 for 16 to 17 year olds
  • from £3.90 to £4.15 for apprentices aged under 19 or in the first year of their apprenticeship

The government accepts these recommendations, and this document sets out its response.

See the LPC recommendations.

