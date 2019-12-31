Business and technical specification for local authorities and software suppliers to prepare for the alternative provision census 2020.

Documents

Alternative provision census 2020: business and technical specification

Ref: DfE-00134-2019PDF, 1.05MB, 33 pages

Alternative provision census 2020: validation rules

ODS, 27.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Alternative provision census 2020: validation rules

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 206KB

Details

This is technical information about submitting data for the alternative provision census 2020.

It is for:

  • suppliers of software for school and local authority management information systems (MIS)
  • local authority users of MIS software

The specification describes:

  • what data local authorities should supply
  • how to structure the data in XML

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that local authorities can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

Published 27 June 2019
Last updated 31 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated the validation rules files to version 1.2. Changes are described in the documents' version history tabs.
  2. Updated validation rules, changes described in document history.
  3. First published.