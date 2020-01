Minutes from cross governmental group working to increase international opportunities for UK organisations in the education sector.

The Education Sector Advisory Group brings together industry, government and relevant partners.

It’s co-chaired by the:

DIT minister responsible for the education sector

minister responsible for the education sector DfE universities minister

The Education Sector Advisory Group:

co-ordinates efforts to boost UK education exports

sets the strategic direction for DIT ’s education team

Find out more about the Education Sector Advisory Group

