Academy Fellows recognised in New Year Honours 2020

Details
The New Year Honours list has this year recognised seven Fellows and the CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering for their services to engineering research, industry, technology, and wider society.

Academy Fellows and staff recognised in the New Year’s Honours 2020 are:

Order of the British Empire

Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

  • Professor Lynn Gladden CBE FREng FRS, Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council. For services to Academic and Industrial Research in Chemical Engineering

Companions of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

  • Professor Colin Bailey FREng, President and Principal of Queen Mary University of London. For services to Engineering
  • Dr Hayaatun Sillem, Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to International Engineering
  • Peter Hansford FREng. For services to Innovation in Civil Engineering
  • Dr Caroline Hargrove FREng, Chief Technology Officer at Babylon Health. For services to Engineering

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Professor Andrew Neely FREng, Pro Vice Chancellor for Enterprise and Business Relations at the University of Cambridge. For services to Research and University/Industry Collaboration

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Professor Adisa Azapagic FREng, Professor of Sustainable Chemical Engineering at the University of Manchester. For services to Sustainability and Carbon Footprinting

Royal Air Force Award

Knight Commander

  • Air Marshal Julian Young CB OBE FREng, Chief of Materiel (Air) for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S)

Notes for Editors

  1. Royal Academy of Engineering. As the UK’s national academy for engineering and technology, we bring together the most successful and talented engineers from academia and business – our Fellows – to advance and promote excellence in engineering for the benefit of society.

We harness their experience and expertise to provide independent advice to government, to deliver programmes that help exceptional engineering researchers and innovators realise their potential, to engage the public with engineering and to provide leadership for the profession.

We have three strategic priorities:

  • Make the UK the leading nation for engineering innovation and businesses
  • Address the engineering skills and diversity challenge
  • Position engineering at the heart of society

We bring together engineers, policy makers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, educators and the public in pursuit of these goals.

Engineering is a global profession, so we work with partners across the world to advance engineering’s contribution to society on an international, as well as a national scale.

For more information please contact: Victoria Runcie at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 020 7766 0620

Adult Education Budget (AEB) postcode files
Resources
Data file for AEB devolution, showing the funding bodies responsible f
Multi-million-pound culture boost for children in schools
Resources
Â£80 million for music hubs coupled with further investment in film, d
Loan system overhaul to benefit millions of students and graduates
Resources
A new online service will enable graduates to easily keep track of the

