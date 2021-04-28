Public sector schools can join the risk protection arrangement (RPA), an alternative to commercial insurance, which may save time and money.

Join the RPA

Schools which are classified as public sector schools can join the RPA using your DfE sign in account to join.

Joining information for converter academies and church schools

Converter academies will be signed up automatically but you can opt out if you want to.

If a church organisation allows your school to occupy their property then under the rules those trustees:

  • are covered for losses and liabilities they may incur through you occupying their property
  • can make claims on your behalf for those losses and liabilities
  • can have those claims paid directly to them
  • can use the complaints and arbitration procedures about those claims

Get help using or creating a DfE sign in account for the RPA

Follow the steps in this section. Each step also includes a video tutorial.

Stage 1: Create a DfE sign in account if you do not have one

  1. Go to create a DfE Sign-in account and enter your name and your work email address.

  2. Check your emails, copy the code we’ve sent you and paste this into the box on the verification page.

  3. Create a memorable password.

Use DfE sign in help if you have an problems creating a DfE sign in account.

You can also watch a