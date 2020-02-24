How local authorities should submit data from early years providers to complete the early years foundation stage profile (EYFSP) return.
The early years foundation stage profile (EYFSP) return is a statutory data collection of EYFSP assessments. Local authorities must complete statutory data collections by law unless there’s a good reason not to.
The EYFSP is an assessment of children’s development and learning at the end of the reception year.
To submit the EYFSP return, you must send assessments for all children getting early education at a state-funded early years setting, including:
- settings that are part of a local-authority-maintained school
- settings that are part of an academy or free school
- all private, voluntary and independent organisations that offer education for children aged under 5, including nurseries and childminders
Important dates
Dates for the 2020 return:
- collection opens: 1 June 2020
- deadline for submitting data: 31 July 2020
Submit your data
You’ll need to:
- register and log in with DfE Sign-in
- use COLLECT to submit your data
Please contact your school or local authority approver, if:
- you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT
- EYFSP is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT
Get help using DfE Sign-in
If you do not know who your approver is, please use the DfE Sign-in request form.
If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You will need to click ‘Start now’ and then the ‘I’ve forgotten my password’ link.
Note that we’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT.
Return documents
The following documents will help you complete the return:
- Early years foundation stage profile return: guide (to be added later)
- 2020 technical specification
- COLLECT guides
Do you need help?
Submitting data
Please use the service request form if you have any questions about your data. We aim to answer your question within 5 working days.
Feedback
Please use the feedback form if you have any comments about our data collection service, including COLLECT and the helpdesk service.Published 25 March 2014
