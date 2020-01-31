What citizens of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland studying, or planning to study in the UK should consider.

What all EU students should do to continue living in the UK

Your rights to live in the UK will not change until 31 December 2020.

All citizens of the EU , Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland who are living in the UK before 31 December 2020 will be able to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme ( EUSS ).

The EUSS means citizens of the EU , Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland will be able to stay and continue to access benefits and services broadly on the same terms as now.

If you want to stay in the UK you’ll have until at least 30 June 2021 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. Check how to Continue living in the UK.

Course fees and funding to study in the UK

You will be able to access student finance if your course in England starts in the 2020 to 2021 academic year or before. This will be available for the duration of your course, provided you meet the residency requirements.

You should ask the relevant student funding body if you’re eligible for any support if you’re studying in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Erasmus+ placements in the UK

Your placement should continue as normal. Contact your college or university in the EU if you need more information.

