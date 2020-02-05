Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 5 February 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 5 February 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 5 February 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Items for further education
|Action
|19+ contracts and variations to be signed
|Reminder
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|future-proofing our early warning integrated financial model for colleges
|Information
|apprenticeship service for smaller employers – reservations for April starts now open
|Information
|consultation on subcontracting the delivery of education and training using ESFA post-16 funds
|Information
|upcoming provider roadshows
|Information
|16 to 19 school and academy sixth form 2020 to 2021 allocation calculation toolkits
|Information
|19+ funding allocations
|Information
|grant to FE institutions for Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) increased employer contributions
|Information
|end-point assessment organisations
|Your feedback
|your views on the new contract framework for the 2019 to 2020 Education & Skills agreements
Items for academies
|Information
|consultation on subcontracting the delivery of education and training using ESFA post-16 funds
|Information
|16 to 19 school and academy sixth form 2020 to 2021 allocation calculation toolkits
|Information
|Early Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters invitation
|Information
|guidance for schools post-Streatham terror attack, 2 February 2020
Items for local authorities
|Action
|19+ contracts and variations to be signed
|Reminder
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|dedicated schools grant (DSG) conditions of grant for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|updated dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations and conditions of grant for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|local authorities pre-16 schools funding collection
|Information
|the future funding of maintained nursery schools – written ministerial statement
|Information
|benchmarking report cards issued to local authority maintained schools
|Information
|consultation on subcontracting the delivery of education and training using ESFA post-16 funds
|Information
|16 to 19 school and academy sixth form 2020 to 2021 allocation calculation toolkits
|Information
|19+ funding allocations
|Information
|grant to FE institutions for Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) increased employer contributions
|Information
|Early Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters invitation
|Your feedback
|your views on the new contract framework for the 2019 to 2020 Education & Skills agreements
|Information
|guidance for schools post-Streatham terror attack, 2 February 2020