Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key stage 4 in schools, including pupil characteristics.
PDF, 649KB, 17 pages
National tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.18MB
National characteristics tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.06MB
National data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.8MB
National characteristics data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 419KB
Local authority data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.86MB
Local authority characteristics data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.36MB
Subject data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.07MB
Subject time series data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.67MB
Alternative provision data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.74MB
Pupil residency and school location data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.87MB
KS4 methodology
PDF, 422KB, 33 pages
How to use KS4 performance data
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.55MB
Pre-release access list
HTML
Details
This statistical release provides information on the achievements in GCSE examinations and other qualifications of young people in academic year 2018 to 2019.
This typically covers those starting the academic year aged 15.
The information is from data collated for the 2018 to 2019 secondary school performance tables (key stage 4).
Attainment statistics team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Published 6 February 2020
Last updated 19 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated 'Pupil residency and school location data' to include additional data on Attainment 8 score distribution and to correct a formula error on the FSM sheet.
Added 'National characteristics tables'.
First published.