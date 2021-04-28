All the contact details you'll need to get in touch with the Student Loans Company (SLC) about your student loan repayment.

If you want someone else to deal with your account on your behalf, you need to give SLC your consent.

On social media

By phone

We welcome Relay UK calls.

General repayment enquiries

England, Scotland and Northern Ireland: 0300 100 0611 (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Wales: 0300 100 0370 (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)
Overseas: +44 141 243 3660 (bank holiday opening hours 8am to 5pm)
Open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)

We welcome calls in Welsh.

If you’ve paid back more student loan than you owe, phone the general repayment number.

Overpayment enquiries

If you were paid too much grant or loan before 2017

Grant overpayments: 0300 100 0629
Loan overpayments: 0300 100 0628

If you were paid too much grant or loan after 2017

Grant and loan overpayments: 0300 100 0495

Open Monday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm (closed bank holiday Monday 3rd of May)

Open Friday, 8am to 5.30pm

Open Saturday, 9am to 1pm

Find out about call charges.

By post

Student Loans Company
100 Bothwell Street
Glasgow
G2 7JD

We welcome Welsh correspondence. This won’t lead to a delay in our response.

Braille and large print

If you need any of our letters, forms or guides sent to you in Braille or large print, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with:

  • your address
  • your Customer Reference Number
  • what you need changing into Braille or large print
  • for large print, include the font size and the font type you need

If something goes wrong

Most problems can be put right quickly by phoning us and speaking to one of our dedicated advisors. If we’re unable to resolve your concerns, you might want to follow our complaints process.

