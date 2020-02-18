Documents and tools for use when procuring school buildings using the construction framework.

Decant protocol template ODT , 65.4KB This file is in an OpenDocument format

These documents and tools can be used to procure school building projects by:

technical professionals

school trusts

local authorities

dioceses

Further guidance on the school buildings: construction framework is available.

