Documents and tools for use when procuring school buildings using the construction framework.
Documents
Preliminary invitation to tender template
Ref: DfE-00042-2020ODT, 80.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Preliminary ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix (appendix A)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.52MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Invitation to tender template
Ref: DfE-00039-2020ODT, 96.6KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
ITT / ISP - technical requirements: high value band (appendix I)
PDF, 632KB, 19 pages
ITT / ISP - technical requirements: medium and low bands (appendix I)
PDF, 229KB, 7 pages
ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: high value band (appendix K)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 97.5KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.01MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Employer's requirements part A - general conditions
PDF, 1.63MB, 94 pages
Decant protocol template
ODT, 65.4KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
ICT cost matrix
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.8KB
Future schools notice template
ODT, 55.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
EOI response form
ODS, 41.8KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Preliminary invitation to submit proposal template
Ref: DfE-00040-2020ODT, 80.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Invitation to submit proposal template
Ref: DfE-00041-2020ODT, 96.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
PITT unsuccessful bidder letter template
ODT, 67.8KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
PITT successful bidder letter template
ODT, 67.1KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
ITT unsuccessful bidder letter template
ODT, 74.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Selected panel member letter template
ODT, 71.8KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
These documents and tools can be used to procure school building projects by:
- technical professionals
- school trusts
- local authorities
- dioceses
Further guidance on the school buildings: construction framework is available.
For further information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Published 6 April 2018
Last updated 18 February 2020 + show all updates
Added updated versions of 'Preliminary invitation to tender template', 'Invitation to tender template', 'Preliminary invitation to submit proposal template' and 'Invitation to submit proposal template'.
Advertisement
Updated 'preliminary ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix (appendix A)', 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: high value band (appendix K)' and 'ITT / ISP - evaluation matrix: medium and low bands (appendix K)'.
First published.