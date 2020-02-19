Research and analysis: National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2019

Sets out the government’s evidence and analysis on the enforcement of National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.
National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2018 to 2019
National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2018 to 2019 - supplementary tables
This report provides the government’s evidence and analysis on the enforcement of National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage. The evidence helps monitor, evaluate and review minimum wage compliance and enforcement.
It covers:
- estimated non-compliance and enforcement
- statistical estimates of low paid jobs
- minimum wage awareness
- routes to HMRC enforcement
- enforcement operations
- enforcement statistics
Published 19 February 2020
