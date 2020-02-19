 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Research and analysis: National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2019

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Sets out the government’s evidence and analysis on the enforcement of National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Documents

National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2018 to 2019

PDF, 838KB, 60 pages

National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage: government evidence on compliance and enforcement, 2018 to 2019 - supplementary tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 105KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report provides the government’s evidence and analysis on the enforcement of National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage. The evidence helps monitor, evaluate and review minimum wage compliance and enforcement.

It covers:

  • estimated non-compliance and enforcement
  • statistical estimates of low paid jobs
  • minimum wage awareness
  • routes to HMRC enforcement
  • enforcement operations
  • enforcement statistics

Published 19 February 2020

Advertisement

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020 35 minutes ago
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) added a new event 2 hours

IEP Summit 2020

IEP are delighted to announce an exciting new industry event for IEP Members and senior colleagues from the Employability and Support sector to be...

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
  • RSA House, London
Ashton Sixth Form College
Ashton Sixth Form College has a new avatar. 2 hours 20 minutes ago
Ashton Sixth Form College

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page