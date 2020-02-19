Completed RFCs that we'll make to the CBDS during 2020, including details of the change and the reasons for the request.

RFC 1130: aggregate number of sessions

RFC 1126: English GCSE prior attainment

RFC 1125: attendance changes

RFC 1124: exclusion codeset

RFC 1123: T-Level data items

RFC 1120: EHC plan

RFC 1109: CIN census 2020 to 2021 assessment code set

Details

These files contain information for suppliers developing software and management information systems (MIS) for local authorities and schools.

The CBDS database is also available.

Published 19 February 2020