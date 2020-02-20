Best of British on display at the Day of Diplomats, Turkmenistan

The British Embassy’s GREAT stand stood out at the Day of Diplomats in Ashgabat.
At the invitation of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, resident embassies and International Organisations in the Capital Ashgabat decorated their allocated booth at the Institute of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to display items of interest from their countries.
The Embassy stand showcased UK expertise in a range of sectors, including education, science, creative sectors and engineering, attracting large groups of visitors. Staff from the Embassy also met students and trainee Turkmen diplomats who visited the exhibition. It was a great chance to talk about life in the UK, institutions as well as that most popular of subjects – sport.
The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr Meredov also called on the Embassy’s stand where he met the Ambassador H.E. Mr Hugh Philpott. The Deputy Head of Mission Mr David Pert, who was on the stand, commented that it was a great opportunity to chat to young Turkmen diplomats and students.
