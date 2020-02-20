Summary Replacing our statutory guidance on malpractice and maladministration. This consultation closes at

11:45pm on 26 March 2020

Consultation description

We publish guidance to help awarding organisations understand how to comply with their Conditions of Recognition. This consultation reflects changes we intend to make to our existing guidance in relation to malpractice and maladministration. Our existing guidance in this space takes the form of positive and negative indicators. We propose to adopt a clearer, narrative style of guidance that covers all the Conditions relevant to malpractice and maladministration, incorporating the current guidance into this new version where appropriate.

Our proposed changes have been informed by a review of suspected and proven incidents of malpractice and maladministration and other relevant information, including the Report of the JCQ’s Independent Commission of Examination Malpractice.

The new guidance is designed, among other things, to help awarding organisationsto better appreciate:

the differences between malpractice and maladministration, and the implications of this;

how they might act to prevent malpractice and maladministration;

the factors they might wish to consider when deciding who should investigate alleged malpractice and maladministration;

the considerations they should have in mind when deciding what action totake once malpractice and maladministration has been established; and

how several Conditions might interact in relation to malpractice and maladministration.

Consultation event

We will host a consultation event as part of our annual conference on 19 March2020. This event will provide an opportunity for awarding organisations to find outmore and to ask questions about our proposals.

Responding to our consultation

The consultation will run for 5 weeks from 20 February 2020 to 26 March 2020.Details of how to respond can be found in the consultation document.

Documents

Consultation guidance on malpractice and maladministration PDF , 932KB, 28 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Complete a response form and either

Email to:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Write to:

Malpractice and maladministration consultation

Ofqual

Earlsdon Park

53-55 Butts Road

Coventry

CV1 3BH

