This report summarises the findings from a qualitative research project carried out in 2018–19.

Documents

Details

This research was not designed to give an overview of the financial situation of schools in general, but to explore how schools make decisions when they are under financial pressure, and what impacts these decisions could have on quality of education.

We asked headteachers in mainstream schools in England to take part in our online survey. We interviewed school leaders and other school staff to further answer our research questions:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr Resources We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr Resources Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2020 to 2021

What are the main financial pressures that their schools are facing?

How are decisions made when responding to financial pressure?

What decisions are made?

What are the wider implications of the responses to financial pressure?