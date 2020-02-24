A list of schools who registered their interest to voluntarily introduce the new subjects during the 2019-20 academic year.

Early adopter schools can introduce the new subjects:

either fully or in part

at a pace that suits them

Early adopter schools with primary-aged pupils can introduce relationships and health education.

Early adopter schools with secondary-aged pupils can introduce relationships, sex and health education.

Because early adopter schools can withdraw after they’ve registered, this list may not be up-to-date.

Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education will become compulsory in England from September 2020

