Information and guidance for primary schools about the multiplication tables check.

The multiplication tables check (MTC) was announced in 2016 and became mandatory for all pupils at the end of year 4, in 2020.

Guidance

Updated check administration guidance and videos will be published at the end of March 2020.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Key dates for payments, publications, and local authority actions in t Resources The skillset required to be a teacher is complex and wide-ranging – Resources Lack of available data hampers action on safe and innovative engineer

Multiplication tables check: development update 3 February 2020

Guidance

Information for parents

Multiplication tables check: information for parents 3 March 2020

Promotional material

Assessment framework

Multiplication tables check assessment framework 13 November 2018

Guidance