Calculating holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or pay

Details
Changes to the law as of 6 April 2020

This document provides guidance on how to calculate holiday pay for workers whose hours and / or pay are not fixed.

Changes to the law as of 6 April 2020

We have updated this guidance with an explanation of changes to the law that take effect from 6 April 2020. The changes relate to the ‘reference period’ used to calculate holiday pay.

This guidance explains how to calculate statutory holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or fixed rates of pay.

It complements the Holiday entitlement: the basics guidance, which explains how to calculate holiday pay for the majority of workers.

It is for use by workers and employers.

Published 25 February 2019
Last updated 3 March 2020

  1. We have updated this guidance with an explanation of changes to the law that take effect from 6 April 2020. The changes relate to the 'reference period' used to calculate holiday pay.

  2. Removed mentions of holiday pay calculator while the service is under review.

  3. First published.

