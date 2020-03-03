Calculating holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or pay

Details
Changes to the law as of 6 April 2020
This document provides guidance on how to calculate holiday pay for workers whose hours and / or pay are not fixed.
We have updated this guidance with an explanation of changes to the law that take effect from 6 April 2020. The changes relate to the ‘reference period’ used to calculate holiday pay.
This guidance explains how to calculate statutory holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or fixed rates of pay.
Holiday entitlement: the basics guidance, which explains how to calculate holiday pay for the majority of workers.
It is for use by workers and employers.
Published 25 February 2019
3 March 2020
We have updated this guidance with an explanation of changes to the law that take effect from 6 April 2020. The changes relate to the 'reference period' used to calculate holiday pay.
21 August 2019
Removed mentions of holiday pay calculator while the service is under review.
25 February 2019
First published.
