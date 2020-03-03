Calculating holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or pay

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Changes to the law as of 6 April 2020

This document provides guidance on how to calculate holiday pay for workers whose hours and / or pay are not fixed.

Documents

Calculating holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or pay HTML

Details

Changes to the law as of 6 April 2020

We have updated this guidance with an explanation of changes to the law that take effect from 6 April 2020. The changes relate to the ‘reference period’ used to calculate holiday pay.

This guidance explains how to calculate statutory holiday pay for workers without fixed hours or fixed rates of pay.

It complements the Holiday entitlement: the basics guidance, which explains how to calculate holiday pay for the majority of workers.

It is for use by workers and employers.

Published 25 February 2019

Last updated 3 March 2020 + show all updates

3 March 2020 We have updated this guidance with an explanation of changes to the law that take effect from 6 April 2020. The changes relate to the 'reference period' used to calculate holiday pay. 21 August 2019 Removed mentions of holiday pay calculator while the service is under review. 25 February 2019 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Key dates for payments, publications, and local authority actions in t Resources The skillset required to be a teacher is complex and wide-ranging â€“ Resources Lack of available data hampers action on safe and innovative engineer