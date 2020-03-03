Key dates for payments, publications, and local authority actions in the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Local authorities planning calendar for the 2020 to 2020 financial year

Details

The calendar is for planning purposes only, dates are provisional and subject to change.

A summary of key dates for ESFA activities in the 2020 to 2021 financial year that relate to local authority funding, finance and compliance with funding regulations.

We’ve also published a summary of key dates about ESFA activities for:

Published 25 June 2018
Last updated 3 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have added the planning calendar for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

  2. We've updated the planning calendar to include the closure date of the dedicated schools grant consultation.

  3. We've updated local authority action for 16 to 19 in the October month.

  4. We've updated the calendar with DSG payment dates and included hyperlinks to further guidance.

  5. We've updated the payment dates for the PE and sport premium in the local authorities planning calendar.

  6. First published.

