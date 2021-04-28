Technical specification and validation rules for submitting 2020 to 2021 school census data.

Documents

School census 2020 to 2021: business and technical information

Ref: DfE-00060-2020PDF, 2.78MB, 150 pages

School census 2020 to 2021: validation rules

ODS, 125KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This is technical information about submitting data for the school census 2020 to 2021.

Use this if you’re a:

  • supplier of software for school management information systems (MIS)
  • user of school MIS software

The specification contains:

  • changes to the previous year’s census collection
  • what data schools should supply at school level and pupil level
  • how to structure the data in XML
  • how to check the data against the validation rules

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that schools can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting school census data is also available.

Published 5 March 2020
Last updated 28 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated list of validation rules. Changes are listed in the document.

  2. Updated list of validation rules. Changes are listed in the document.

  3. Updated school census 2020 to 2021 business and technical information and validation rules. Changes are listed in the documents.

  4. Updated list of validation rules. Changes are listed in the document.

  5. Updated validation rules. Changes are listed in the document.

  6. Updated school census 2020 to 2021 business and technical information and validation rules.

  7. Updated school census 2020 to 2021 business and technical information. Changes are explained in the version history.

  8. Updated school census 2020 to 2021 validation rules and business and technical information. Changes are explained in the version history.

  9. Added 'School census 2020 to 2021: validation rules' and updated 'School census 2020 to 2021: business and technical information'.

  10. Guidance updated, changes explained in the document's version history.

  11. First published.

    Drive for stronger school system to benefit all pupils
    Resources
    Education Secretary renews vision for all schools to be part of a stro
    School improvement monitoring and brokering grant: payment conditions
    Resources
    Summary Weâ€™re seeking views on proposals to attach conditions to the
    Trust and school improvement offer
    Resources
    What improvement support schools and trusts can get in the 2021 to 202