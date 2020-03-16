Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about administering the 2020 key stage 1 national curriculum tests.

If you’re involved in administering the key stage 1 tests in 2020, you should prepare by reading this test administration guidance (TAG).

It includes information about:

planning for the tests

receiving test materials

administering and marking the tests

This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:

16 March 2020 Updated for the 2020 test cycle. 18 March 2019 Updated for the 2019 test cycle. 18 March 2018 Updated for the 2018 test cycle. 21 March 2017 Updated for the 2017 test cycle. 29 April 2016 Update added about the removal of the requirement to administer the 2016 KS1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test. 18 March 2016 First published.